Stellar price up 6 percent on intra-day, rising as high as $0.3476. Price targeting 90-day high of $0.443 if $0.385 resistance is crossed. Stellar price analysis for the day confirms beginning of an uptrend for the token. Price went up more than 6 percent on the day with trading volume also rising over 4 percent. Price showed a high of $0.3476 which was the first time at this level since November 17. Since then, XLM has been facing a turbulent period with price struggling to consolidate. Now, after crossing the crucial 20-day Exponential Moving Average, Stellar price could be up to go as high as $0.443 once the $0.385 resistance is crossed.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO