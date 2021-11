After losing 33-22 to the Las Vegas Raiders Week 7 in a game in which opposing quarterback Derek Carr completed 91 percent of his passes, the Philadelphia Eagles sat at 2-5, and looked more like a team that could be picking in the top 10 of the 2022 NFL Draft than one that had any reasonable hopes of competing for the playoffs. Since then, the Eagles have won three of their last four games, putting them squarely in the hunt for a playoff berth in the NFC.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO