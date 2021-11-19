Taylor Swift earns eighth UK number one album with Red (Taylor’s Version)

"Red (Taylor's Version)" just dropped and we're "not fine at all." Just like "knowing all the words to your old favorite song," the historic pop record is the ultimate "sad girl autumn" soundtrack and finally belongs to Taylor Swift again, in her second series of album re-recordings to claim ownership of her masters. Smash hit, ex-boyfriend cursing singles like "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," "22," and "I Knew You Were Trouble" are back and better than ever (sorry Jake Gyllenhaal) along with never-before released tracks "from the vault" that didn't make the album, including the full cut of the fan-cherished "All Too Well." Re-recording an entire body of work is an unprecedented project, but an important statement as a woman in music – especially for a singer-songwriter powerhouse that can write that ten minute ballad off the cuff in band rehearsal.

