Taylor Swift earns eighth UK number one album with Red (Taylor’s Version)

By Zap Gossip News
zapgossip.com
 7 days ago

Taylor Swift has earned her eighth number one album on the UK Official Albums Chart with the release of ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’. The ‘All Too Well’ singer has been re-recording her old albums after her original masters were sold by her former record label, and her latest re-release has soared to...

Related
Reuters

Teen phenom Olivia Rodrigo leads American Music Award nominations

LOS ANGELES, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Pop newcomer Olivia Rodrigo led nominations on Thursday for the 2021 American Music Awards, where she will compete for the top prize against fan favorites like Taylor Swift, BTS and Drake. Rodrigo, 18, who burst onto the charts in January, got seven nods including...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Rod Stewart
Person
Madonna
Person
Kylie Minogue
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Adele
TODAY.com

Taylor Swift releases new 'Red (Taylor's Version)' album

I don't know about you but I'm feeling 22...again!. Pop star Taylor Swift dropped "Red (Taylor's Version)" on Thursday night. This version of her original 2012 album features 30 tracks and one "Message from Taylor." Swift appeared on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" as the album dropped and explained...
MUSIC
dailytitan.com

Review: 'Red (Taylor’s Version)' reimagines Taylor Swift's original vision

Released on Nov. 12, Taylor Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” holds onto the integrity of the original tracks the album remixes, but Swift makes them her own by giving them a pop beat rather than their original country vibe. Spanning two hours and 10 minutes, the 30-track album has only one...
MUSIC
zapgossip.com

Tyler, The Creator, Maneskin and Diplo added to 2021 AMAs bill

Tyler, The Creator, Maneskin and Diplo are set to perform at the 2021 American Music Awards (AMAs). The annual fan-voted awards ceremony takes place at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theatre on 21 November, with the latest crop of performers set to join the likes of Coldplay, BTS, Silk Sonic, Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny, and Megan Thee Stallion.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#The Albums#Original Masters#The Tears#Abba#Red#Hitmaker#Little Mix
officialcharts.com

Taylor Swift's All Too Well (10 Minute Version) is the UK's Number 1 Trending Song

Taylor Swift's All Too Well (10 Minute Version) has debuted at Number 1 on the Official Trending Chart. The heartbreaking emotional centrepiece to Red (Taylor's Version) is an expanded 10-minute take on the original demo of All Too Well, which Taylor and co-writer Liz Rose had originally cut down for its release on the original version of Red in 2012.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
crfashionbook.com

In Honor of Red (Taylor's Version) Look Back at Taylor Swift's Evolution in Red

"Red (Taylor's Version)" just dropped and we're "not fine at all." Just like "knowing all the words to your old favorite song," the historic pop record is the ultimate "sad girl autumn" soundtrack and finally belongs to Taylor Swift again, in her second series of album re-recordings to claim ownership of her masters. Smash hit, ex-boyfriend cursing singles like "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," "22," and "I Knew You Were Trouble" are back and better than ever (sorry Jake Gyllenhaal) along with never-before released tracks "from the vault" that didn't make the album, including the full cut of the fan-cherished "All Too Well." Re-recording an entire body of work is an unprecedented project, but an important statement as a woman in music – especially for a singer-songwriter powerhouse that can write that ten minute ballad off the cuff in band rehearsal.
MUSIC
tsl.news

Strike a chord: Taylor Swift’s ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ highlights singer’s evolution

Taylor Swift practically broke the internet with the announcement that she would be including a ten minute version, which includes two new verses, an extended chorus and a fresh outro, of “All Too Well” on her “Red” album re-recording. The new and improved album would also feature Phoebe Bridgers, the internet’s current poster child for sad girl music. While the release of “Taylor’s Version” of “Red” brings forth discourses around Swift’s legal challenges, the album serves as a marker of her development and unbreakable confidence.
MUSIC
95.5 FM WIFC

Taylor Swift drops new version of “Christmas Tree Farm” as ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ hits #1

Taylor Swift is just full of surprises these days, and this one is sure to bring the holiday cheer. The singer has released an “Old Timey Version” of her 2019 Christmas tune, “Christmas Tree Farm,” exclusively on Amazon Music. The reimagined track was recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London and features a new arrangement complete with a 70-piece orchestra.
MUSIC
zapgossip.com

Adele’s new album 30 is breaking US records

Adele’s ‘30’ was the top selling album in the US after three days. The ‘Easy On Me’ singer, 33, has broken the record held by Taylor Swift’s ‘evermore’ – which sold 462,000 copies in the first week – by selling more than 500,000 copies of her new LP in the first few days of release.
CELEBRITIES

