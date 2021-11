Remember when allowance was a few bucks for doing some chores? Well, now some parents are handing out debit cards. If the thought of a child with plastic scares you…you’re not alone but here’s why moms and dads are doing this. It teaches kids money management skills they need as a whole we use less cash. This can also help teach kids to budget as well and create a stronger awareness between work and earnings. Finally, when a young person has their own debit card tied to apps, it will hopefully keep them from spending thousands of your dollars in online games.

KIDS ・ 9 DAYS AGO