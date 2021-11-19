ABBA makes history with UK chart success of new album Voyage

T.S. Eliot – 'The Love Song Of J. Alfred Prufrock'. On Friday, November 5, 2021, while the eyes of the world were on COP26, its ears were otherwise engaged. A hush fell over even the "blah blah blah" of the climate change conference. Bowing to the inevitable, and in recognition of the millions of Swedish Kroner raised for UNICEF since 1979 from the royalties to 'Chiquitita', UN Secretary-General António Guterres gave delegates an hour off to listen to ABBA's new album, Voyage. “"was sick and tired of everything when I called you last night from Glasgow," Greta Thunberg was reported as saying. "But this album is pretty good. Even the track about Tammy the cat. If ABBA can pull this off after 40 years, so can we. We do have it in us!"

