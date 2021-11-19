ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABBA makes history with UK chart success of new album Voyage

By Zap Gossip News
 7 days ago

ABBA’s new album ‘Voyage’ has made history with its UK chart success. The ‘Waterloo’ hitmakers released their first album in 40 years earlier this month, and it soared to the top of the Official Albums Chart during its first week of release. The album marked ABBA’s 10th number one...

