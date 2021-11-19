ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, KY

Richmond man charged with strangling, terroristic threatening

By Blake Vickers bvickers@richmondregister.com
Richmond Register
Richmond Register
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gCfGL_0d24Bv8s00

David A. Kelly, Richmond, was arrested on Nov. 14 on charges of first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, third-degree terroristic threatening, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and first-degree possession of heroin.

An officer was dispatched to a residence in response to a disturbance, which included a woman on the phone screaming for help.

When officers arrived at the location they found the door to the residence partially open.

According to an arrest citation, officers could hear a female voice screaming "help me" from inside.

The officers made their presence known, and the woman again requested help from a bedroom inside the residence. A citation states, the woman also told officers Kelly was in the bedroom with her.

After the officers asked several times for Kelly to come out of the bedroom, a citation notes Kelly exited the room and was immediately detained. He was read his Miranda Rights before telling officers he didn't wish to speak to them.

According to a citation, the officers took a statement from the victim which recounted her experience with Kelly leading up to the arrest.

After arriving at the residence, the victim went into the bedroom and sat on the bed. Kelly walked into the room and allegedly began yelling at the victim before pushing her across the room, where she fell on top of a stool. He then jumped on top of the victim and wrapped his forearm around her neck in an attempt to strangle her.

According to the citation, Kelly then wrapped his hands around her throat and began to strangle her again. During the attack, he repeatedly stated the victim deserved to die.

Once during the attack, the victim told police she asked Kelly about his "other personality" and he let go of her before backing off. The incident lasted around five minutes.

According to a citation, the victim told police she later returned to the residence to get her purse out of the bedroom. When she walked in the door, Kelly was sitting on the couch. He then followed her into the room and attacked her again. According to the citation, Kelly pressed his hands against her mouth and nose so the victim couldn't scream while he was strangling her.

Kelly allegedly repeatedly threatened her during the attack — stating that "she would die tonight" and "I will cut your throat, you deserve to die".

The victim told police she was briefly able to free herself and acted like she was getting cigarettes out of her purse. The citation states the victim dialed 911 on her phone, while leaving the device in the purse. According to the citation, the victim couldn't breathe during the incidents and believed she was going to die.

An arrest citation noted the victim refused medical treatment, but officers noticed a large bruise on her shoulder and chest as well as a small bloody mark on the right side of her lip.

During a search of Kelly, officers found a green, leafy-substance in a plastic bag and a grinder on his person. Kelly was placed under arrest and transported to the Madison County Detention Center.

Further inspection of the plastic bag revealed a white substance believed to be heroin. It was logged into evidence.

Other arrests included:

  • Angel Gonzales Alvarez, Richmond, was arrested on Nov. 15 and charged with first-degree strangulation, first-degree lawful imprisonment, third-degree criminal mischief, and fourth-degree assault.
  • Katelynn Gibson, Berea, was arrested on Nov. 16 and charged with first-degree possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no registration plates, failure of non-owner operator of a motor vehicle to provide insurance, operating on a suspended operator's license, displaying of an illegal or altered license plate, and receiving stolen property.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

US to restrict travel from eight African nations over new COVID-19 concerns

The U.S. will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other African countries starting on Monday in an effort to control the spread of the new omicron variant of COVID-19. In a statement announced on Friday, the Biden administration said it will restrict travel from Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi.
TRAVEL
The Associated Press

Black Friday is back but it’s not what it used to be

NEW YORK (AP) — On this year’s Black Friday, things almost seem normal. Malls and stores report decent-sized crowds, if not the floods of people that used to fight over the latest toys and electronics — online shopping is much too common for that now, and discounts are both more subdued and spread out over the weeks leading up to Christmas, on both websites and in stores.
AMAZON
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Berea, KY
City
Richmond, KY
The Hill

Countries race to ban travel from southern Africa over new variant fears

Countries around the world are racing to ban travel from southern Africa after health officials identified a new COVID-19 variant that they warn may be vaccine-resistant. The head of the European Commission announced Friday that the governing body will propose banning travel from the southern African region to its member states due to uncertainty over the new variant.
TRAVEL
The Associated Press

Ukraine leader alleges Russia-backed coup planned next week

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday claimed that his country’s intelligence service has uncovered plans for a Russia-backed coup d’etat in the country set for next week that allegedly involves one of Ukraine’s richest oligarchs. Both the oligarch and the Russian government rejected the allegations. At...
POLITICS
The Hill

More than 50 dead, one rescued in Russian mine explosion

More than 50 people are dead and one person has been rescued after an explosion at a coal mine in Siberia. The Listvyazhnaya mine exploded on Thursday after coal dust in a ventilation shaft caught fire while 287 people were in it, the BBC reported. Many were able to escape...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strangling#Heroin#Drug Paraphernalia
Fox News

North Carolina mall shooting sends customers scrambling, 3 shot, 1 in custody

A North Carolina mall was evacuated after three people were reportedly shot on Friday afternoon. "DPD is investigating a shooting incident at The Streets at Southpoint," police in Durham, North Carolina tweeted Friday. "The mall is being evacuated and will be closed while DPD investigates the incident. Motorists are advised to avoid the area. There is no further threat at the mall."
DURHAM, NC
CBS News

NATO chief warns Russia of 'costs' if it moves on Ukraine

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned Russia Friday that any attempt to invade Ukraine would have costs, as concern mounts about a Russian military buildup near its former Soviet neighbor's borders. Ukraine says Moscow kept about 90,000 troops near their common border following massive war games in western Russia earlier this...
MILITARY
Richmond Register

Richmond Register

Richmond, KY
3K+
Followers
69
Post
852K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Richmond Register

Comments / 0

Community Policy