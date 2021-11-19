ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BioMarin wins FDA approval for injection to increase growth in children with dwarfism

By Sean Whooley
massdevice.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBioMarin Pharmaceutical (NSDQ:BMRN) announced today that the FDA granted accelerated approval for its Voxzogo for injection. San Rafael, California-based BioMarin’s...

www.massdevice.com

