Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will have the honor of serving as the College GameDay guest picker for The Game in Ann Arbor between Michigan and Ohio State. ESPN’s College GameDay is in Ann Arbor, Michigan for The Game between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Michigan. The winner heads to the Big Ten Championship Game and keeps their College Football Playoff hopes alive. The loser is out of the Big Ten race and would need all sorts of chaos and carnage to have a chance at making the playoff.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO