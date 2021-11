Spoiler alert! The following discusses the events from the November 11 Station 19 crossover event with Grey’s Anatomy, including the death of a major character. Station 19 fans were dealt a good dose of devastation in the crossover episode, “Things We Lost in the Fire,” with the loss of Dean Miller (and thus, actor Okieriete Onaodowan as a series regular) in an explosion. But before Miller’s death, Station 19 scared fans by making our beloved Vic Hughes fight for her life as well. And while she seemed to be okay at the end of the crossover — though still recovering at Grey Sloan Memorial — there are some parallels between Vic’s storyline and a classic scene from Grey’s Anatomy that has fans concerned she may not be out of the woods just yet.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO