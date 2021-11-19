Plug sells high quality refurbished tech items at a great price

Wear a timepiece with a trending style when it’s one of the Heez Luxury Watches. Choose from Maloca, which has a sleek black look, and Invas, which is nearly all white. Using high-quality materials, these watches come in at an impeccable price. For example, the Maloca uses a Miyota 1L45 Quartz Movement and has a 4 mm crown. Furthermore, it has a 20 mm strap, a 37 mm opening, and a 41 mm case. Alternatively, the Invas uses a Swiss Ronda 763 Quartz Movement and has a 5 mm crown. This option also has a 22 mm strap, a 37 mm opening, and a 43 mm case. With both options, you’ll enjoy a luxury aesthetic without outrageous markups. Strap one of these watches on your wrist to truly understand what confidence is.
Comments / 0