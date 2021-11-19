ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Shadow on the moon: Popular Astronomy Club photos of the eclipse

Quad-Cities Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlan Sheidler, of the Popular Astronomy Club, captured this image of the...

qctimes.com

Space.com

What time is the Beaver Moon lunar eclipse this week?

The longest partial lunar eclipse in more than half a millennium is coming up Friday (Nov. 19), and here's where to watch it. The Beaver Moon lunar eclipse will be visible in North America, South America, much of Europe, much of Asia, Australia, north and west Africa, the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean, the Indian Ocean, and the Arctic, according to Time and Date. There also are several online broadcasts if you are clouded out in your region.
ASTRONOMY
The Guardian

Starwatch: an ‘almost total’ eclipse of the moon

This week, a full moon occurs on 18-19 November, and for some around the world it will be an “almost total” lunar eclipse. A lunar eclipse occurs at full moon, when the moon travels directly behind the Earth and so crosses through our planet’s shadow. More than 97% of the moon’s disc will be in the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, known as the umbra.
ASTRONOMY
Fast Company

The beaver moon lunar eclipse is Friday morning. Here’s how to see it

This Friday morning, you can catch the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years. That’s not a typo. The beaver moon eclipse will last 3 hours, 28 minutes and 24 seconds, according to space.com. The climax will be around 4 a.m., though the near-total eclipse begins around 2 a.m. ET/11...
ASTRONOMY
microsoftnewskids.com

Why does the moon turn red during a total lunar eclipse?

During a lunar eclipse, the face of the moon will turn a shade of red. The fiery glow is most dramatic during a total lunar eclipse, but even during partial and penumbral lunar eclipses, our lone satellite is cast an auburn color. When the moon tiptoes into the outer portion...
ASTRONOMY
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
UPI News

Upcoming Beaver Moon eclipse longest of its kind since 1440

A loud alarm clock and a strong cup of coffee may be needed to enjoy one of 2021's final astronomy events as the moon passes through Earth's shadow to create a lunar eclipse. An impressive partial lunar eclipse will plunge 97% of the moon into darkness on Thursday night and into the early hours of Friday over North America. It will also be visible from Australia, New Zealand, eastern Asia and part of South America.
ASTRONOMY
kiss951.com

How And When To Watch The Beaver Moon Eclipse

The longest partial lunar eclipse in 600 years happens this week. According to Space.com, this Friday morning the Full moon, known as the Beaver Moon, will be partially eclipsed and may turn a reddish color. The event will last about six hours and at peak, 97-percent of the moon’s surface will be shaded. The maximum eclipse should be visible to all of North America at about 4:02 am Eastern. It begins at 1:02 am Eastern and wraps at around 7:03 am Eastern.
ASTRONOMY
Inverse

A giant laser just revealed a weird new detail about the Earth’s core

It’s one of nature’s topsy-turvy tricks that the deep interior of Earth is as hot as the Sun’s surface. The sphere of iron that resides there is also under extreme pressure: about 360 million times more pressure than we experience on the Earth’s surface. But how can scientists study what happens to the iron at the center of the Earth when it’s largely unobservable?
ASTRONOMY
Arkansas Times

‘Frosty Half-Blood Moon’ eclipse coming Thursday night

FRIDAY 11/19. Visible from North America. Midnight-6 a.m. Free. Schedule time for a quick nap the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 18, if you can. Later that night, a near-total lunar eclipse will be visible from North America, and it promises to be a strange and lovely sight — a so-called “Frosty Half-Blood Moon” eclipse, in which 97% of the moon will slip behind the Earth and out of the Sun’s rays, causing it to appear a ruddy red. You’ll be able to see it with the naked eye, but consider breaking out your set of binoculars or borrowing a telescope from the Central Arkansas Library; they’re available in limited numbers but come with a sturdy base and an instruction manual that makes it easy even for novices to operate. As seen from Little Rock, the “Frosty Moon” eclipse will begin reddening around 1:18 a.m. and will continue to deepen into the wee hours of Friday morning, reaching its “peak” at 3:02 a.m., when the moon is closest to the center of Earth’s shadow. (Eclipse-savvy folks know these things come in pairs, but unless your holiday travel plans involve hopping down to Antarctica, you won’t be able to see this lunar eclipse’s “partner” eclipse on Dec. 4.) Visit timeanddate.com/eclipse for more detail.
ASTRONOMY
Design Milk

Find the Sun + Moon in the ECLIPSE Rug Collection

The ECLIPSE collection of graphic rugs, designed by Pampa, take their cues from the universal symbols for the sun and the moon. Symbolizing our sources of light and energy, and using full and half disc forms, it’s easy to see the Bauhaus influences that run throughout the collection. Earth tones play together and contrast, mimicking the shadow and light of an eclipse.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wrbl.com

A front will drape through the region and not totally eclipse the moon

A great night tonight to stargaze and watch the latest Leonid meteor shower. Friday morning there will also be a once-in-a-lifetime partial lunar eclipse, which is expected to be the longest partial eclipse in 600 years. We are talking about it online and on social media. Right now we are...
ASTRONOMY
wdrb.com

Your Photos of the Partial Lunar Eclipse

Did you see the eclipse early Friday morning? It was a partial lunar eclipse which happens when only part of the Moon's surface is obscured by Earth’s umbra, the darkest part of its shadow. In our area the eclipse lasted 3 hours and 28 minutes. This is the longest partial lunar eclipse that has happened in the last 580 years and it will hold onto that record until 2669! Enjoy this collection of stunning photos from other WDRB viewers:
ASTRONOMY

