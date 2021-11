Angela Osment and her husband Steven Osment were shopping in a Sam Club’s when they saw on Twitter that Cam Newton was signing with the Carolina Panthers. The Osments, who live in Chesterfield, Virginia, and have been Panthers fans for years, were ecstatic. Newton was Angela’s favorite player, and before they could even leave the parking lot, they were on their phones searching for tickets to Sunday’s game against Washington Football Team.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO