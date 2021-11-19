ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

November 2021

By Robby Douglas
citrustimesonline.com
 7 days ago

Kyle Rittenhouse was declared not guilty on all charges he faced in...

citrustimesonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Examiner

NBC labels Waukesha attack an ‘accident’

A man rammed his car this weekend into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, killing six (so far) and injuring dozens more. Eyewitnesses claim the driver intentionally sped up and swerved his vehicle into revelers. But let’s not call it an “attack,” suggests NBC News. Rather, let’s call it an...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Upworthy

When 59 children died on Christmas Eve 1913, the world cried with the town of Calumet, Michigan.

In July 1913, over 7,000 miners struck the C&H Copper Mining Company in Calumet, Michigan. It was largely the usual issues of people who worked for a big company during a time when capitalists ran roughshod over their workers — a time when monopolies were a way of life. Strikers' demands included pay raises, an end to child labor, and safer conditions including an end to one-man drill operations, as well as support beams in the mines (which mine owners didn't want because support beams were costly but miners killed in cave-ins “do not cost us anything.")
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wounding
Boston

New Hampshire, Vermont asked to test deer for COVID-19

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — With hunting season underway, wildlife agencies in New Hampshire and Vermont have started testing for COVID-19 in white-tailed deer, as antibodies for the virus have been found in deer in other states, according to a government study. “We collected blood samples this year during the five...
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy