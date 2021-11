Bandai Namco has dropped an announcement trailer for Pac-Man Museum+, collecting 14 games in the franchise from its 41-year history on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. The collection will launch sometime in early 2022. And rather than have you select games from a menu, Bandai Namco is going the fun, zanier route of providing a fictional arcade setting for Pac-Man to walk around to play games. In fact, players can customize the arcade by placing game cabinets, decorations, and memorabilia. There is also a “mission-based progression system where completing game missions rewards players with coins which can be used to unlock more missions or items that players can place in their virtual arcade room.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO