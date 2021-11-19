The Best Friends Selling Whacky Home Goods

“And here, we have the movie-theater room, complete with recliners made from the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man.” Photo: Netflix. Everyone knows money can’t buy taste. So it should be no surprise that much of the decor in Selling Sunset’s multimillion-dollar homes is, to put it gently, truly heinous. Still, every time Chrishell guides us into a master bedroom adorned with too many ceramic jugs or Christine walks past dining room chairs that somehow combine faux fur, wood, and an uncomfortable backrest, I can’t help but wonder, Who decided this looks good? In honor of the season-four premiere, let’s take a stroll down this most hideous memory lane to ew and ugh at some of the decor featured on the show thus far.

