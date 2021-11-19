ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

The Best Friends Selling Whacky Home Goods

By Andrew Nguyen, @reignofdynasty
thecut.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriends NYC, a vintage store, opened in 2012 and was founded by Mary Meyer and Emma Kadar-Penner, shop owners and best friends. What started as a tiny vintage shop in Bushwick with a few rolling racks and a couple of items on a table has now become a 2,200-square-foot space with...

www.thecut.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The Best Black Friday Clothing, Beauty & Grooming Deals for 2021

Table of Contents When Is Black Friday/Cyber Monday 2021? The Best Black Friday Clothing Deals – Gap Best Black Friday Clothing Deals at Amazon Best Black Friday Clothing Deals at Nordstrom Best Black Friday Clothing Deals at Bloomingdale’s Best Black Friday Clothing Deals at J.Crew Best Black Friday Clothing Deals at Bonobos Best Black Friday Clothing Deals at Macy’s Best Black Friday Clothing Deals at Saks Fifth Avenue Best Black Friday Deals on Beauty & Grooming In years past, SPY.com has carefully covered the best clothing Black Friday deals. At the same time, we do our best to bring you the best discounts on men’s grooming gear and women’s beauty products....
BEAUTY & FASHION
thecut.com

All the Houses in Selling Sunset Are … Kinda Ugly?

“And here, we have the movie-theater room, complete with recliners made from the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man.” Photo: Netflix. Everyone knows money can’t buy taste. So it should be no surprise that much of the decor in Selling Sunset’s multimillion-dollar homes is, to put it gently, truly heinous. Still, every time Chrishell guides us into a master bedroom adorned with too many ceramic jugs or Christine walks past dining room chairs that somehow combine faux fur, wood, and an uncomfortable backrest, I can’t help but wonder, Who decided this looks good? In honor of the season-four premiere, let’s take a stroll down this most hideous memory lane to ew and ugh at some of the decor featured on the show thus far.
TV SERIES
thecut.com

Gift Guide for Fashion Lovers

The fashion lovers in our lives usually answer our panicked texts: “Do I need this?” They also can tell you exactly what someone is wearing from a single glance or screenshot. So what can we add to their already carefully curated wardrobe? We’ve rounded up a few things in their honor. Scroll on for offbeat accessories to elevate their vintage wares, high-end to pair with their low-end, and a few trending items that are already on their list.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Davis Enterprise

Need a new best friend?

At Rotts of Friends Animal Rescue, you’ll find Eddie, a 2-year-old neutered male blue Doberman. He’s super handsome, big, crate- and obedience-trained. He’s a super-sweet and friendly boy who is smart as can be. Kelly is a 5-year-old spayed female Rottweiler. She is very friendly and has a calm, loving...
WOODLAND, CA
Allrecipes.com

30 Gifts for Every Type of Best Friend

Show them just how much they mean to you with these unique and thoughtful gift ideas. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When choosing a gift for your best...
SHOPPING
ocmomblog.com

Is It Time To Sell The Family Home

Selling the family home is a big step and will prompt many questions. It’s important to know if it makes sense for you and your family to move on, or if there is another way of solving this issue. There are many things that should be considered before making this decision, like changes in the market, current mortgage rates, how much work needs to be done on the house, and more!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Washington Post

Best feel-good books of 2021

Another year of pandemic life is almost in the books — and once again, we needed soothing reads to get through it. Some of these titles are funny; others made us want to cry happy tears. All were tonics during a difficult, uncertain time. Here are 13 of the year’s best feel-good reads.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
John Grisham
millburysutton.com

Programs with the Sutton Library: Friends selling throw blankets

The Sutton Public Library is at 4 Uxbridge Road. Properly worn masks covering the nose and mouth are still required for anyone over the age of 2. Lobby pick-up and home delivery will continue to be available for the foreseeable future. Lobby pick-up is available six days a week, Monday and Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Home deliveries are made on Wednesdays. Home delivery is available to anyone in Sutton who desires it; there are no qualifications other than that you live in town.
SUTTON, MA
Refinery29

14 Holiday Gifts As Original As Your Best Friend

Let’s be honest, holiday gift shopping for your closest friends can either be easy, because you know them so well, or super tough, because you know exactly how picky they can be! Whatever your budget, it’s all about giving them something more personalized that you know they will love and actually use — this is not the time for generic, cookie-cutter presents.
SHOPPING
baylorlariat.com

Best gifts to give your friend or significant other

Homemade cookies are an inexpensive way to let your loved ones know you have been thinking about them. Concord, Calif., junior Sarah Hamilton said she would gift these to her friends. Price range: $5 to $10. Necklace. San Clemente, Calif., junior Shaye Pettis said she loves wearing jewelry and it...
LIFESTYLE
wearegreenbay.com

Could Trent be your new best friend?

(WFRV) – This shy 3-year-old is looking for a very special family. He was transferred to WHS from an overcrowded shelter in Alabama in September. When he first arrived, Trent was fearful and stressed from all the changes, avoiding interactions with staff and retreating when they attempted to come near. Thankfully, a wonderful foster family was willing to take him home and help him learn all the joys life has to offer. The happy pup you see here will takes lots of time and patience to see in his new home. Once you’ve earned his trust, Trent loves doggy massages, daily exercise, and playtime!
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Party#Holiday Gifts#Jeans#Fur#Paris#Milk Fed
Time Out Global

The best eco-friendly Airbnbs in Victoria

Want to be kind to yourself and the Earth at the same time? Here are our favourite eco-friendly destinations. Travel is wonderful, but it's not always the most sustainable pastime. From the fossil fuels burnt while getting to your destination to the road snacks in plastic packaging, many of the things we love about travel have a lasting environmental impact. Plus, when you get where you're going you're often likely to be more wasteful with water, electricity and other utilities than you might be at your own home.
ENVIRONMENT
breezejmu.org

Local small business sells eco-friendly makeup

“I try to get a pretty good amount on to the tester, just so that you know, you can really see the color...”...and with that vibrant color comes an eco-friendly product. withSimplicity has gone from one woman's kitchen to a local brand located in the friendly city. “When you work...
SMALL BUSINESS
bestfriends.org

Pets adopted from Best Friends: Where are they now?

Updates and stories from the homes of four beloved, adopted pets. The very best part about working at Best Friends is finding out about adoptions. Every single pet who goes home makes us smile (or cry or both). If you’ve ever fostered an animal, you know that feeling well. It’s the outcome we all want for every homeless pet out there. Just about the only thing that comes close to that warm feeling is hearing updates as the years go by. Join us in smiling, and maybe wiping away a few tears.
BEST, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Shopping
Thrillist

The Best Black Friday Deals on Furniture and Home Goods

You might not be spending as much time indoors as you did last year, but you still deserve to come home to a space that’s comfortable and welcoming. So if you’re looking to freshen up your place with some comfy new furniture or home essentials, Black Friday is the perfect time to score top-notch deals on pieces you’ve had your eye on all year. We scoured the internet to find the best deals on furniture, bed linens, mattresses, and other essentials to help you revamp any corner of your home.
SHOPPING
Time Out Global

11 of the best sustainable and eco-friendly Christmas decorations

Looking for sustainable decorations this Christmas? These baubles, bunting and crackers will make your festive season a whole lot greener. Christmas, inevitably, is a time of excess. And excess also means waste. But winters spent throwing away inordinate amounts of packaging and buying kitschy Secret Santa gifts are over. Apparently, a whopping 227,000 miles of wrapping paper and 17.2 million Brussels sprouts are thrown away each year. That’s a lot of stuff for one day.
ENVIRONMENT
womanaroundtown.com

Best Gifts To Give Your Female Friends This Christmas

Christmas is a time of giving, and if you are a young woman who has a lot of female friends it could be tricky to buy gifts. Remember that not all women are easy to buy gifts for. If you want to give your girl friends great gifts, you should have a set strategy. Here are some of the best gifts to give to your girl friends this Christmas season.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy