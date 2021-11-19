ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Brian Wilson Releases Stripped-Down Collection ‘At My Piano’

By Emma Wilkes
udiscovermusic.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Wilson, the legendary co-founder of The Beach Boys, has today released At My Piano, a collection of some of his best-known hits reimagined with just a piano. The LP features new versions of classics like “God Only Knows,” “California Girls,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice?” and “Good Vibrations,” among many...

www.udiscovermusic.com

