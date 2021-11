(NAPSI)—Here’s a cool idea: A clean, well-organized refrigerator can help your family prevent food waste. 1.Know and, if necessary, reorganize your fridge and pantry. Keep your refrigerator and pantry clean and organized so you can see what needs to be eaten first. If fresh food is “out of sight, out of mind,” it may be forgotten until it’s no longer fresh and so ultimately wasted. Food is less likely to go bad when you use the more perishable and older items first.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO