It looks like Thanksgiving weekend will be a busy one in Vail. Not Christmas and New Year’s busy, but pretty busy. Lodging numbers at hotels in Vail are solid for Thanksgiving. Sitzmark Lodge General Manager Jeanne Fritch said that the hotel in the heart of Vail Village will be about 65% full for the holiday. That isn’t what it used to be, Fritch said, but it’s better than than recent years.

VAIL, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO