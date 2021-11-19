ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durant, OK

Live United Bowl teams announced

KTAL
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Farmers Bank & Trust LIVE UNITED Bowl teams were...

www.arklatexhomepage.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

World is put on high alert over the Omicron coronavirus variant

(CNN) — Dutch health authorities are investigating whether 61 people traveling from South Africa who tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday were infected with the new and potentially more transmissible coronavirus variant known as Omicron. The World Health Organization (WHO) said late on Friday that early evidence suggest the Omicron...
WORLD
Reuters

U.S. imposes travel ban from eight African countries over Omicron variant

NANTUCKET, Mass./WASHINGTON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The United States will bar entry to most travelers from eight southern African countries starting on Monday, after a potentially more-contagious new coronavirus variant was identified in South Africa, President Joe Biden said on Friday. The new variant, dubbed Omicron, poses a new challenge...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Kansas, OK
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Durant, OK
Sports
Durant, OK
Football
City
Durant, OK
Local
Oklahoma Football
State
Oklahoma State
The Associated Press

Black Friday is back but it’s not what it used to be

NEW YORK (AP) — On this year’s Black Friday, things almost seem normal. Malls and stores report decent-sized crowds, if not the floods of people that used to fight over the latest toys and electronics — online shopping is much too common for that now, and discounts are both more subdued and spread out over the weeks leading up to Christmas, on both websites and in stores.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emporia State University#American Football#The Farmers Bank Trust#The Arkansas High School
CBS News

At least 52 dead in Russian mine collapse, officials say

A devastating explosion in a Siberian coal mine Thursday left 52 miners and rescuers dead about 820 feet underground, Russian officials said. Hours after a methane gas explosion and fire filled the mine with toxic fumes, rescuers found 14 bodies but then were forced to halt the search for 38 others because of a buildup of methane and carbon monoxide gas from the fire. Another 239 people were rescued.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy