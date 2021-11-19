Abbott Files Ethics Complaint Against Beto O’Rourke

HOUSTON — It would be at least an hour before Beto O'Rourke took the stage at Discovery Green on Friday, but Cathy Nevil was ready. Sitting in a lawn chair inches from the stage, Nevil, 71, was among the first to arrive for the Democrat's campaign kickoff rally, beating even some volunteers to the event. A former Republican, Nevil said her politics shifted after the 2016 election, and she has since supported Democrats, planting posters for O'Rourke and President Joe Biden in her front yard in nearbyLeague City.
