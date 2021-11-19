ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Abbott Files Ethics Complaint Against Beto O’Rourke

By jsalinas
kurv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Governor Greg Abbott is wasting no time in attacking his new Democratic...

www.kurv.com

Comments / 3

Related
kurv.com

O’Rourke Campaign Emphasizes South Texas

Democratic candidate for Governor of Texas Beto O’Rourke is setting his sights on South Texas. President Joe Biden underperformed in the predominantly Hispanic area in the 2020 election, emboldening the GOP to woo Latino voters, with some success. O’Rourke himself didn’t set South Texas voters on fire in his failed...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
WashingtonExaminer

Matthew McConaughey beats Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke head-to-head: Poll

In head-to-head matchups, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott leads Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke in next year’s governor’s race in the Lone Star State. But actor and Texas native Matthew McConaughey, who is reportedly weighing a bid for governor, leads them both, according to a Dallas Morning News-University of Texas at Tyler poll released Sunday. But in a three-way race, voters prefer Abbott.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
KLST/KSAN

Beto O’Rourke, candidate for Texas Governor, makes a stop in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Supporters gathered in Downtown San Angelo Tuesday afternoon to meet Beto O’Rourke, who announced his candidacy for the Governor’s seat on Monday, November 15th. The Former US Representative and presidential candidate talked with people during a campaign stop at the 2 Eleven building on North Chadbourne Street in Downtown San Angelo. […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Democratic#Republican
texassignal.com

In Dallas, Beto O’Rourke Leads With A New Vision of Texas

“It is so great to be with you again, to be bringing the band back together,” bellowed Beto O’Rourke on top of a stage outside Fair Park in Dallas, Texas on Sunday. O’Rourke was making his first trip to North Texas since announcing for governor and the crowd was enthusiastically responsive to his forward-thinking message about Texas.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Texas governor hopeful Beto O’Rourke dodges question on whether he will campaign with Biden

Beto O’Rourke, the former congressman and presidential candidate now running to be the next governor of Texas, has declined to say whether he would invite President Joe Biden to campaign alongside him ahead of the 2022 election.Mr O’Rourke was asked twice on Sunday during an interview with CNN whether he would accept an offer from the president to appear together at a rally or other event.“This campaign in Texas is not going to be about Joe Biden, it’s not going to be about Donald Trump. It’s not going to be about anyone outside our state,” said the former congressman,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
Austin American-Statesman

Beto O'Rourke faces fresh obstacles, motivated GOP in run for Texas governor

HOUSTON — It would be at least an hour before Beto O'Rourke took the stage at Discovery Green on Friday, but Cathy Nevil was ready. Sitting in a lawn chair inches from the stage, Nevil, 71, was among the first to arrive for the Democrat's campaign kickoff rally, beating even some volunteers to the event. A former Republican, Nevil said her politics shifted after the 2016 election, and she has since supported Democrats, planting posters for O'Rourke and President Joe Biden in her front yard in nearbyLeague City.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Greg Abbott Holds 6-Point Lead Over Beto O'Rourke, Poll Shows

Freshly announced gubernatorial hopeful Beto O’Rourke is running six percentage points behind Gov. Greg Abbott in a direct matchup, and Abbott leads both the Democrat O’Rourke and Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey in a three-way race for Texas governor, according to a Dallas Morning News-University of Texas at Tyler poll released Sunday.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy