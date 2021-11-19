ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Newton to start at QB for Panthers, Walker could still play

By Associated Press
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PMxfu_0d23zwjq00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Cam Newton will start Sunday at quarterback against the Washington Football Team.

Rhule said P.J. Walker, who started in Carolina’s 34-10 win against the Arizona Cardinals last week, could still see action as well since there are portions of the game plan that Newton is still learning.

“He has really done a nice job of learning the game plan for this week,” Rhule said of Newton, the league’s MVP in 2015. “There is obviously a lot to learn and there are some parts that obviously he probably has a better grasp of than others. But he’s worked hard and he’s really a smart player, a smart quarterback.”

Newton scored touchdowns — one rushing and one passing — the first two times he touched the ball against the Cardinals. He played 12% of the team’s offensive plays after signing with the team just three days before the game.

As for Walker’ role, Rhule said: “There are certain parts of the offense that Cam doesn’t have a lot of exposure to yet, so we will have both guys up and ready to play and probably use both of them.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Everyone Has The Same Message For Terry Bradshaw

We’re a couple of weeks removed from Terry Bradshaw’s wild claim about Sam Darnold, which means it’s time to revisit it…. Earlier in October, the FOX analyst claimed that the Carolina Panthers hit on the best quarterback in franchise history when they acquired Darnold from the Jets. “I think [the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cam Newton’s net worth in 2021

Cam Newton is one of the best quarterbacks that the NFL has seen in the past decade. He is a nightmare for every team’s defenses as he can attack them by passing or rushing it himself. For this one, let’s take a look at Cam Newton’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Keene Sentinel

Former Patriots QB Cam Newton signs with Panthers on 1-year deal

Cam Newton is going home. Newton reached terms with the Panthers shortly after meeting with team brass Thursday about a possible reunion. The veteran quarterback had been a free agent since being released by the Patriots on Aug. 31. Newton has reportedly signed a 1-year deal worth up to $10 million, including $4.5 million guaranteed, more money than the Pats guaranteed him over two contracts.
NFL
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Superman II: Panthers agree to deal with QB Cam Newton

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Superman has returned. Whether or not Cam Newton can save the Carolina Panthers’ sinking season remains to be seen. The Panthers (4-5) announced they’ve agreed to a one-year contact with Newton, bringing him back to the franchise that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2011 — and later cut him prior to the 2020 season after losing eight straight games. The deal is worth $10 million, including $4.5 million in fully guaranteed money and a $1.5 million roster bonus, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team does not announce financial terms of players’ contracts.
NFL
NESN

Cam Newton Fit Check: What QB Wore To Panthers Contract Signing

Cam Newton is no stranger to the fashion world in the NFL. Leading up to every kickoff or important event, the high-profile quarterback always seems to look the part. Newton signed with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, marking a return to the place he called home for nine seasons before spending 2020 with the New England Patriots. And obviously, Newton had to bring a new outfit to the forefront during his contract signing with the team.
NFL
CharlotteObserver.com

Will Cam Newton play for the Carolina Panthers this week? Answering your questions

The best quarterback in Carolina Panthers history in returning. Newton signed a one-year deal with the Panthers on Thursday, bringing him back to the place where it all began. The Panthers drafted Newton first overall in 2011. He played nine seasons with the Panthers, led them to a Super Bowl and won the NFL’s MVP award in 2015, before he was released in 2020.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
abc11.com

Cam Newton produces touchdowns on first two plays back with Carolina Panthers

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- It didn't take long for Cam Newton to make an impact in his return to the Carolina Panthers. The 32-year-old quarterback produced touchdowns on his first two plays Sunday to propel Carolina to a 34-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Newton brought much-needed...
NFL
SportsGrid

Panthers QB Cam Newton To Get Most First-Team Reps This Week

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is expected to get most of the first-team reps in practice this week, per CBS Sports’s Jonathan Jones. Newton was used in special packages against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday and was able to both rush and pass for a touchdown in the victory. Starting quarterback P.J. Walker is expected to see the bench while original starting signal-caller Sam Darnold remains out on injured reserve with a scapula fracture. It’s entirely possible that Newton starts on Sunday against former head coach Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team.
NFL
chatsports.com

Cam Newton 'Trending' Toward Being Panthers' Starting QB vs. WFT, per HC Matt Rhule

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton appears ready to make his first start of the season Sunday against the Washington Football Team. "We're trending that way," head coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday. Rhule said Monday that Newton was going to get first-team reps during practices this week in preparation for the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football#Ap#The Arizona Cardinals#Mvp#Nexstar Media Inc#Wghp
USA Today

Panthers' continuous QB botches led them back to Cam Newton

It only took 20 months for the Carolina Panthers to get themselves into trouble. So, they did what any young, mistake-ridden adolescent would do. They called up their daddy to bail them out. On Thursday, the team announced the signing of Cam Newton. The 32-year-old returns to an organization that’s...
NFL
Yardbarker

QB Cam Newton returned to Panthers 'to win football games'

Cam Newton had been a free agent since his release from the New England Patriots on Aug. 31 until he returned to the Panthers this week after Carolina signal-caller Sam Darnold went down for at least a month with a shoulder injury. The 2015 NFL MVP participated in his first...
NFL
Yardbarker

Watch: Cam Newton scores TD on first play in return to Panthers

It was just a few days ago that the Carolina Panthers brought back former NFL MVP Cam Newton to help the quarterback room following the injury to Sam Darnold. While Newton did not start Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, he got into the game in quick fashion. That included the former Panthers No. 1 overall pick scoring from two yards out on his first play back as a member of the team.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Panthers owner had classy gesture for Cam Newton before QB returned

Cam Newton is wearing the same jersey number with the Carolina Panthers that he wore in his first stint with the team, and it is apparently not a coincidence that it was still available. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Stephon Gilmore asked to wear No. 1 with the...
NFL
USA Today

The best landing spots for Sam Darnold if Cam Newton is 2022 Panthers QB

Let’s play a game, shall we? Hypothetically, if Cam Newton plays well for the Carolina Panthers, it will be the end of Sam Darnold’s time as the starting quarterback in Charlotte. So, where would Darnold go next? The New York Jets called the Darnold experiment over and traded him to...
NFL
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy