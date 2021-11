The Allen Lima Leadership (ALL) group went back to school to learn more about education in the county. The members of the 2022 class started their day at the Ohio State University at Lima. The group not only learned about the university as a whole, but they talked to professors about the variety of programs that they have to offer. Around one of ten people in Allen County have a higher education degree, and university officials hoped that the members of the ALL group walk away with a better understanding of the importance of a good education is to this area.

