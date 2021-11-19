ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Nationwide nursing shortage is leading to big salary boosts

By Kylie Logan
Fortune
Fortune
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WsMHX_0d23yV4800

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning.

Nearly two years into a global pandemic, nurses have never been more important. That may be why they’re also getting bigger paychecks.

A study of 60,000 nurses’ salaries by Premier, a company that analyzes healthcare data, found that the average annual U.S. nursing salary rose 4% during the first nine months of 2021 to $81,376, the Wall Street Journal reported. And that doesn’t even include signing bonuses, which can average $15,000, according to Incredible Health, a hiring service for healthcare workers.

By comparison, there was a 3.3% uptick in nurses’ salaries in 2020, and an increase of 2.6% in 2019.

The higher salaries are largely due to the high demand for caregivers, high turnover rates, and worker fatigue, according to an industry expert.

In one particularly dramatic example, Jefferson Health, a healthcare network operating in southern New Jersey and the Greater Philadelphia area, boosted compensation this past May for its 8,000 nurses by an average of 10%, according to Dr. Kate FitzPatrick, who works as the network’s chief nurse executive officer. She said it did so to make sure it wouldn’t lose its healthcare workers to better paying jobs, and to help combat staff burnout.

“In my career as a nurse leader, to give a 10% increase is pretty unprecedented,” she told Fortune.

The nurse turnover rate at hospitals, which includes nurses who left their jobs, rose 2.8% in 2020 alone to an 18.7% annual rate, according to the 2021 NSI National Health Care Retention & RN Staffing Report.

It’s no secret that the pandemic has been brutal for nurses and other health care workers, from the risk of exposure to COVID-19, to the emotional burden of serving as “proxy” family members for isolated patients. The horrors of COVID-19 and hectic hospitals with limited hands on deck have understandably led many nurses to leave.

Around 92% of 6,500 critical care nurses “believe the pandemic has depleted nurses and will cut their careers short,” according to an American Association of Critical-Care Nurses survey published in September 2021. The American Nurses Association (ANA) has predicted that 500,000 nurses will leave the profession entirely in 2022, potentially causing more than a million vacancies in the field.

“What’s happening with COVID-19 and the impact on health care workers—we’re not going to fully appreciate for years to come,” said FitzPatrick. Nurses are experiencing what she called a “moral injury from having to observe and bear witness to suffering, death, isolation that they haven't had to experience before.”

Hospitals and health care systems also have to compete with other options that nurses have within the same profession, like travel nursing, which allows registered nurses to take short-term contracts in hospitals around the country (and sometimes the globe) experiencing high demand for healthcare workers. The contracts tend to last no more than three months, according to Trusted Health, which helps RN’s find contract jobs.

Travel nursing can be far more lucrative than traditional hospital roles, according to Fitzpatrick, and Jefferson Health has lost nurses to “high hourly rate travel gigs” that are “hard to compete with,” she said. Hospitals are also spending around 62.5% more on travel nurses than they were at the beginning of 2020, according to the NSI report.

Back at Jefferson Health, FitzPatrick hopes that a significant salary increase will be enough to keep the number of nurses they need and offset the effects of employee burnout.

“There's some anecdotal [evidence] that the pay increase was very well received, very positive,” said FitzPatrick. “And I think for some that might have been contemplating taking another opportunity, they decided to stay.”

Comments / 39

Margie Algood
6d ago

It's a shame that a shortage had to happen for nurses to get paid what they should have been paid all along. (Retired Nurse after 45 years)

Reply(3)
21
charlene martin
6d ago

im under paid as a cna whos been working with the elderly for bover 40 yrs..i am anni g to retire in 1 month at the age of 65.but yearly income is just about 25,000, so why do the cnas get paid alot less , we do all the care of every adl's on our residents ,, and the lvns or lpns get paid alot more. so its right that we should get paid 20$ an hour;

Reply(7)
6
desma
6d ago

Just wait until Biden’s mandates make the nursing shortage even worse on December 6th.

Reply(1)
10
Related
Fortune

4 exemptions in the OSHA vaccine mandate that employers need to know

The new masking, testing, and vaccine requirements put in place by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are expected to cover 84 million employees, but there are key exemptions that could ease the strain on some employers. A three-judge panel on the Fifth Circuit court on Friday did rule to...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Fitzpatrick
mymalonetelegram.com

Report: Nursing home staff down 14% nationwide

Nursing homes and assisted living facilities across the nation have lost more than 250,000 employees since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, according to a report released this week. Long-term care facilities continue to suffer the worst labor crisis and job losses than any other health care...
HEALTH SERVICES
kyma.com

30% of healthcare workers nationwide are unvaccinated

(KYMA, KECY) - A new study suggests about 30% of health care workers in U.S. hospitals remained unvaccinated against COVID-19 as of mid-September. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Johns Hopkins University analyzed the data. They looked at about 3.4 million health care workers in more than 2,000...
PUBLIC HEALTH
skillednursingnews.com

Facing No Vaccine Mandate Test Out Option, Nursing Home Operators at Odds On Staff Shortage Fallout

Some nursing home advocacy groups and operators, upon the Thursday release of the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate guidance, say execution will only make the current workforce crisis worse. Others believe employer-initiated mandates indicate less of a workforce loss, with operators like St. Louis, Mo.-based St. Andrew’s Resources for Seniors System...
HEALTH
FOXBusiness

Nurse salaries on the rise amid higher demand for their services

Nurses are winning raises worth thousands of dollars a year from hospitals, the latest employer reckoning with a tight labor market. HCA Healthcare Inc., HCA +2.04% one of the nation’s largest hospital chains, increased nurse pay this year to handle heavy Covid-19 pandemic case loads and keep pace with rivals that are also trying to fill vacancies and hold on to existing staff, the company’s human resources chief said. Raises varied by market; an HCA spokesman declined to say by what amounts.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Nursing Shortage#Fortune Daily#Premier#The Wall Street Journal#Incredible Health#Jefferson Health
KRGV

Valley impacted by nationwide health care staff shortage

Thousands of healthcare workers across the country have left or changed professions during the pandemic. Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez says the staffing shortages result in fewer beds available for patients. “We have, for example, 2,000 hospital beds in Hidalgo County,” Melendez said. “But we can only use...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
triad-city-beat.com

As nation faces nursing shortage, the Triad is no exception

The nurses are not alright. That’s the main takeaway from a recent forecast released by UNC-Chapel Hill and NC Board of Nursing researchers earlier this month. According to the data, which is being called NC Nursecast, by 2033, there could be a shortage of nearly 12,500 registered nurses and more than 5,000 licensed practical nurses across the state. And that’s based on data collected before the pandemic.
GREENSBORO, NC
panthernow.com

Nationwide Labor Shortage Impacts Dining on Campus

FIU is experiencing a staffing shortage at its dining locations, with a rush to reopen restaurants and hire workers on the spot. The shortage – which began in September 2020 – is reflective nationwide as the pandemic caused a termination of many in-person jobs and limited work hours. “We went...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Jobs
Lancaster Online

Burnout increases nursing shortage (letter)

There has been a nursing shortage for as long as I have been in the field, and with this comes nursing burnout. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, so does nursing burnout, which has drastically increased the nurse shortage. As an experienced registered nurse and Millersville University nursing student, I have seen countless nurses, new and experienced, leave the profession completely.
HEALTH
NEWS10 ABC

Nursing shortage focus of SUNY scholarship programs

According to the state, there are around 9,300 openings for registered nurses. To help fill those openings, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the "Nurses For Our Future Scholarship" program. The program will cover tuition for 1,000 new health care workers at SUNY and CUNY schools.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cbs4local.com

Nursing shortage continues in the borderland

EL PASO, Texas — Hospitals nationwide are facing personnel shortages, especially with nurses. They are bringing in more and more travel nurses to address these concerns, but just as those travel nurses come, they go. Most travel nurses are on contracts that last between 8-12 weeks, as the holidays approach...
EL PASO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

'They're exhausted': Burnout fuels nationwide teacher shortage

WASHINGTON (SBG)- As the American economy tries to recover from the impact of the pandemic, competition for workers is fierce, and nowhere is that felt more than school districts across the country. Demand for educators is outpacing supply and at the center of it all, teacher burnout is leaving schools...
EDUCATION
wxxinews.org

Hochul takes steps to boost hospital capacity and address staffing shortages

Governor Kathy Hochul is announcing steps to boost hospital capacity and address staffing shortages in advance of potential spikes in COVID-19 cases this upcoming winter. Through an executive order signed by Hochul, the New York State Department of Health will be allowed to limit non-essential, non-urgent procedures in hospitals and health systems that have limited capacity.
HEALTH
KCCI.com

Travel nurse demand has shifted, hospitals now face double-edged sword

Aside from the impact of COVID-19, a nationwide nurse shortage is only making matters worse. During the height of the pandemic, hospitals and other health care facilities turned to travel nurses. But over time, that resulted in more than a financial cost. Justin Vlach calls Mississippi home, but you won’t...
TRAVEL
Fortune

Fortune

60K+
Followers
3K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy