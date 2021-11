Parity (mediocrity?) has taken a firm hold over the NFL. There are only three games this week that pit winning teams against each other, and two of them (Steelers/Chargers and Bengals/Raiders) just barely qualify. Objectively, the best game of the week is the 7-2 Dallas Cowboys traveling to Arrowhead to take on the 6-4 Kansas City Chiefs. For Baltimore Ravens fans, this week is one of those “well, they really should win…but it may not be easy” weeks. The Ravens will be in the Windy City to take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO