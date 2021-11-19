ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Facebook Portal Go Review

By Editors' Choice
PC Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost smart displays are designed to sit in one place, like on a desk or a shelf, and stay there when you use them. Facebook’s Portal Go takes a different approach—with a rechargeable battery and a convenient handle, it's easy to move around your home. It packs tons of videoconferencing and...

The Post and Courier

Review: 'Ugly Truth' raises key questions about Facebook and false information

AN UGLY TRUTH. By Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang. Harper. 352 pages. $29.99. Authors Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang in “An Ugly Truth” build a compelling case that Facebook has grown far past its origins as a sharing place for birthday parties, vacation pictures and news of family and friends into a delivery system perfectly suited for the propagation of extremist views and outright untruths.
dornob.com

Facebook’s “Meta” Name Change Isn’t Going Over Well with the Public

It seems like whenever Facebook gets bad press, it’s ready to pump out some big news to change the conversation. In late October, in the wake of whistleblower Frances Haugen’s devastating Congressional testimony about Facebook’s struggles to prevent real-world harm, the company revealed its plans to cast aside its troubled name and take on a new one.
Carol Durant

Opinion: Facebook

What do you think about Facebook's name change? With the millions of words available in dictionaries and encyclopedias in book, digital and urban versions; the winning word for the name change is Metaverse? Bo-ring! You are going to change your business documents, online presence and smile at your press conference for that lame name?! Mr. Meta World Peace, has a cool vibe to his name which is missing in the Metaverse. Are you planning to sue them, Mr. Peace?
PC Magazine

Vizio M70Q7-J03 Review

Vizio’s M-Series of TVs offers strong color performance at reasonable prices. There are two lines within this series: the MQ6, which we previously reviewed, and the pricier MQ7, reviewed here. The MQ7 sports a brighter panel and offers slightly wider colors than the MQ6, while keeping the same Apple AirPlay and Google Cast connectivity options. These upgrades aren’t cheap, however; the 70-inch M70Q7-J03 we tested ($1,099.99) is $250 more than the 70-inch equivalent in the MQ6 line. While the MQ7 is arguably worth the increase in cost, the Hisense U7G and TCL 4K 6-Series offer even stronger performance at comparable prices.
onmsft.com

Wemax Go Laser Projector review: Pop up entertainment

Laser projectors are often a niche alternative to their more traditional flatscreen counterparts when it comes to living room or office viewing experiences. However, the technology, size and feature sets of laser projectors have come a long way and the Wemax Go is yet another leap forward. At the size...
PC Magazine

Ring Alarm Pro Review

We gave the Ring Alarm Security Kit ($199.99) high marks for its easy installation, affordable monitoring options, and cross-platform compatibility. The new Ring Alarm Pro ($299.99 as tested) offers more of the same, but now has a built-in Eero mesh router that can bring Wi-Fi 6 connectivity to all corners of your home, offering good value for its higher starting price. It works with other Ring devices and lots of third-party options, and functions as an excellent backup power and internet connectivity solution. You need to subscribe to a Ring Protect plan to take advantage of the system’s most advanced features, but that doesn’t prevent it from earning our Editors’ Choice award for DIY smart home security systems alongside the Adobe Iota, SimpliSafe Home Security System, and Wyze Home Monitoring. If you also need a new router, the Ring Alarm Pro is your best bet.
BoardingArea

Hoopla Doopla Review – New Shopping Portal with Big Cashback, But Does It Work?!?

I’ve long used Cashback Monitor to check for the best shopping portal payout rates. Mainly because I find the site to be accurate and easy to navigate. They also do a good job of keeping up with new portals that pop up. Admittedly I try to limit my use of new portals, because it often ends up being a hassle but recently I finally broke down and tried a new one. In this Hoopla Doopla review I’ll go over my experiences and show you what it’s like to use this new portal.
totalgamingaddicts.com

Battlefield 2042 Portal Looks Incredible

Battlefield 2042 is available now for Gold and Ultimate edition owners and has been met with mixed but mostly positive reviews, with the PC version currently sitting at 81 on Metacritic. The majority of the community feedback so far has been favourable, however, there are reports of the Xbox Series...
PC Magazine

Yubico YubiKey C Bio Review

Yubico has long been the biggest player in the world of security keys for multi-factor authentication (MFA), helping to shape not only the hardware but also the underlying standards on which all such devices rely. After being teased several years ago, the company's long-awaited foray into biometric security has finally arrived in the form of the $85 YubiKey C Bio. While expensive, this small device uses biometric MFA to make it much harder for bad guys to take over your accounts. It's missing the advanced authentication features found in other YubiKeys and won't work with an iPhone without a dongle, but it's the best biometric MFA experience we've yet seen—earning it a Technical Excellence award.
PC Magazine

Italy Fines Amazon, Apple $253M for 'Anti-Competitive Cooperation'

Italy's antitrust authority (AGCM) has issued Amazon and Apple with large fines after concluding the two companies worked together to control sales of Apple and Beats products. As Reuters reports, the AGCM discovered "contractual provisions" as part of an agreement between the two companies back in 2018 limiting which resellers...
PC Magazine

Save $21 On a Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 for a Limited Time

Capture your favorite memories this holiday season with a Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 instant camera, on sale for $54.99. But hurry: The limited-time offer is available only through Friday morning. The shooter, which comes bundled with 10 film exposures and an idea book, earned a PCMag Editors' Choice stamp of...
PC Magazine

Black Friday Deal: Save $51 on a Furbo Dog Camera

Leaving a pet at home while you go grocery shopping can be difficult enough, let alone during regular work hours or even a short vacation. Enter the Furbo Dog Camera—an indoor home security camera and pup sitter in one sleek home accessory. As functional as it is fun, the Furbo...
WOWK 13 News

Best high-tech gifts for mom

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best high-tech gifts for Mom? If you’re reading this, you’re probably wondering what to get for the mothers in your life. There are always the classics, such as flowers, chocolates and personalized DIY gifts, but if your mom appreciates cutting-edge tech and forward-thinking […]
The Verge

The PlayStation 5 will be available, once again, at Walmart starting at 3PM ET

Walmart is hosting yet another restock event for the PlayStation 5. The latest one is happening today at 3PM ET / 12PM PT. The retailer has seemingly alternated between offering consoles exclusively to those paying for its Walmart Plus plan and others that are a free-for-all for regular customers, comparatively speaking. Today’s restock fits in the latter category, so you can head over to Walmart’s site to get either the $499.99 PlayStation 5 console that has a Blu-ray disc drive or the $399.99 Digital Edition that omits the disk drive.
