Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges - sparking right-wing celebrations

Kyle Rittenhouse (AP)

A jury has found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all counts - sparking right-wing celebrations on line.

Rittenhouse fatally shot two people and wounded a third last year during a protest last summer in Kenosha, Wisconsin after the death of Jacob Blake at the hands of police brutality. The defense and prosecution gave closing arguments Monday and the jury began deliberation Tuesday.

The 18-year-old was charged with counts of intentional, reckless, and attempted homicide and reckless endangerment as well as a misdemeanor charge of possessing a firearm as a minor and a curfew violation charge, both of which were dismissed prior to today.

Rittenhouse burst into tears and was held by his lawyers after the jury finished reading its verdict.

Following Rittenhouse’s acquittal, Judge Bruce Schroeder thanked the jurors and said that he "couldn't have asked for a better jury to work with."

“I think without commenting on your verdict... the verdict themselves, just in terms of your attentiveness and the cooperation that you gave to us justifies the confidence that the founders of our country placed in you," he said.

He concluded: “Thank you so much, and after four years you're eligible for service again. It would be my pleasure to work with you. Thank you."

Since news of the verdict broke, conservatives have flocked to Twitter to celebrate, with the phrase “God Bless Kyle” becoming trending on the platform.

See reactions below:

Notably, the phrases “disgusted” and “not surprised” are trending on the social media platform in relation to the news.

Screenshot of trending topics on Twitter after the verdict was announced. (Twitter.)

One person summed up her disgust at the spectacle of Rittenhouse being hailed as a right-wing hero perfectly.

“100% unsurprised about the Rittenhouse verdict, but still sickened by the whole affair -- and most of all disgusted by how the right as cheered him on as a hero. It's one thing to believe he met the bar for self-defense. It's REALLY another to believe what he did was laudable,” Jill Filipovic wrote.