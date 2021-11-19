ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges - sparking right-wing celebrations

By Daisy Maldonado
 6 days ago
Kyle Rittenhouse (AP)

A jury has found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all counts - sparking right-wing celebrations on line.

Rittenhouse fatally shot two people and wounded a third last year during a protest last summer in Kenosha, Wisconsin after the death of Jacob Blake at the hands of police brutality. The defense and prosecution gave closing arguments Monday and the jury began deliberation Tuesday.

The 18-year-old was charged with counts of intentional, reckless, and attempted homicide and reckless endangerment as well as a misdemeanor charge of possessing a firearm as a minor and a curfew violation charge, both of which were dismissed prior to today.

Rittenhouse burst into tears and was held by his lawyers after the jury finished reading its verdict.

Following Rittenhouse’s acquittal, Judge Bruce Schroeder thanked the jurors and said that he "couldn't have asked for a better jury to work with."

“I think without commenting on your verdict... the verdict themselves, just in terms of your attentiveness and the cooperation that you gave to us justifies the confidence that the founders of our country placed in you," he said.

He concluded: “Thank you so much, and after four years you're eligible for service again. It would be my pleasure to work with you. Thank you."

Since news of the verdict broke, conservatives have flocked to Twitter to celebrate, with the phrase “God Bless Kyle” becoming trending on the platform.

See reactions below:

Notably, the phrases “disgusted” and “not surprised” are trending on the social media platform in relation to the news.

Screenshot of trending topics on Twitter after the verdict was announced. (Twitter.)

One person summed up her disgust at the spectacle of Rittenhouse being hailed as a right-wing hero perfectly.

“100% unsurprised about the Rittenhouse verdict, but still sickened by the whole affair -- and most of all disgusted by how the right as cheered him on as a hero. It's one thing to believe he met the bar for self-defense. It's REALLY another to believe what he did was laudable,” Jill Filipovic wrote.

buzzfeednews.com

A Black Man Charged With Murder Said He Shot At A Group Of White Teens in Self-Defense

Around 1 a.m. on June 14, 2020, 21-year-old Marc Wilson, who is Black, and his 21-year-old girlfriend, Emma Rigdon, who is white, left a Taco Bell in Statesboro, Georgia. At a stoplight, they pulled up next to a pickup truck. Wilson’s lawyers say that at least one of the white teenagers inside the truck shouted the n-word and “your lives don’t matter.”
STATESBORO, GA
AOL Corp

Jurors reveal it was something Derek Chauvin didn't do that convinced them all to vote guilty

Seven of the jurors from the Derek Chauvin trial sat down Thursday for an exclusive interview on Don Lemon Tonight to speak publicly about the trial for the first time. Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was found guilty last April on three counts related to the killing of George Floyd: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. While the jurors all pretty much agreed on a guilty verdict for two of the charges, the third-degree murder took extra deliberation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Indy100

Indy100

