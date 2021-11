SALT LAKE CITY — Whether a Thanksgiving-induced slumber or with eyes on the Pac-12 Championship game next week, No. 19 Utah came out with a tryptophan-sized hangover. In the opening minutes of the game, quarterback Cam Rising threw an interception — the first since Oct. 16 — and place-kicker Jadon Redding had a 37-yard field goal attempt blocked. It was the antithesis to the type of performance the Utes expected to play with on a day when the university honored 19 juniors and seniors in the last game of the season at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

