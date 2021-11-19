Thunder vs. Bucks: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet on Tipico Sportsbook.

The game tips off at 7 p.m. CT and can be seen on Bally Sports Oklahoma.

The Thunder (6-8) bounced back from consecutive losses with a win over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. Lu Dort continued his surge, posting 34 points. The Bucks (7-8) have not started the season much better than OKC, and will try to get to .500.

Bucks vs. Thunder notable injuries:

Oklahoma City: No Thunder players were listed as of Friday morning.

Milwaukee: Brook Lopez (back) and Donte DiVincenzo (ankle) are both out against the Thunder.

Point spread: Bucks -12.5 / Thunder +12.5

Money line: Bucks -1200 / Thunder +700

Over-under: 214.5

Advice and prediction

The Thunder are best as underdogs taking advantage of a team that is underrating OKC’s ability to compete. The Bucks, with a 7-8 record, are not in position to be doing so. They are licking their chops at the chance to come out with a victory and even their record at .500.

The return of Khris Middleton will help Milwaukee. After missing eight games, he played against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday and will now likely be the primary defender of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Milwaukee is good enough defensively to slow down Lu Dort, who is averaging almost 25 points in his last five games. The Thunder bigs are not going to be able to stop Giannis Antetokounmpo once he gets into the paint. OKC has played well as of late, but this one is not a game I’d bet on them covering the spread.

Prediction: Bucks 116, Thunder 98

