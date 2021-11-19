Saturday Is Twin Falls Teen Gift Drive With Local Food Trucks

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-If you didn't buy an Idaho Lottery $1,000,000 Raffle you'll have to wait until next year to get one as all tickets have sold out. The Idaho Lottery announced Tuesday morning that all 250,000 raffle tickets have been sold with the drawing set for December 29. One ticket will be worth one million dollars with 15,000 other prizes worth $15 to $10,000. "We think our players in retail partners for again making the Idaho lottery's annual Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle a success," said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director in a prepared statement. "right now, there is a ticket worth a guaranteed $1 million. All tickets must be kept in a safe place until the winning numbers are announced right after Christmas." According to the Idaho Lottery, there are ten, $1,000 prizes in this year's raffle for players who bought the 25000th tickets. Plus, there are 15 daily $1,000 prizes for people who purchased tickets in the first 15 days of sales; Idaho Lottery officials recommend players check their tickets. All players have 180 days from December 29, 2021, to claim their prizes, those over $1,000 will need to claim their winnings at Idaho Lottery headquarters in Boise. The Idaho Lottery said it has made more than $900,000 that will go towards Idaho public schools and buildings. In 2020 the $1,000,000 Raffle sold out the first week of December. The Idaho Lottery said this was the faster the game has sold, just 34 days, in the 15 years it has been sold. This is also the first time the raffle sold out before the Thanksgiving holiday. There are a number of ways to check tickets: idaholottery.com, retail locations, the hotline 208-334-4656, or the Idaho Lottery Check-a-Ticket app for smartphones.

IDAHO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO