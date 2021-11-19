ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Saturday Is Twin Falls Teen Gift Drive With Local Food Trucks

By Courtney
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A couple of Twin Falls food trucks have come together for a customer appreciation and a teen gift drive. They will also be raffling off some turkeys. If you want to donate some gifts to teens in the Magic Valley that are in need while also eating some delicious food and...

