PORTAGE COUNTY – November, it’s a time when many of us are planning trips to see loved ones around the country and for some of us, relatives around the world. Air travel has become, in many ways, as common as a road trip in today’s modern economy. November is an especially good month to appreciate the magic of aviation given that November is National Aviation History Month. Aside from aviation history being very cool and interesting, a good reason to honor the month-long holiday coincides with Veteran’s day. Without veterans and the air travel innovations made during many of the wars that America has fought in, air travel as we know it and our country in general would not be what we know it as today.

PORTAGE COUNTY, WI ・ 9 DAYS AGO