The holiday season is here, which means the golf season has moved onto the back burner — at least for those not lucky enough to live in the places where you can play year round. But it’s not all bad for the rest of us. The winter may mean less golf, but it also presents an opportunity to get to work on the areas of the game that need the most help, so we can come back next season sharper than ever.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO