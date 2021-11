After trailing by one shot heading into the DP World Tour Championship’s third round, Rory McIlroy is back on top with one round remaining in Dubai. After firing a five-under 67 that featured seven birdies and two bogeys on Saturday, McIlroy now leads the field by one shot at 14 under par overall — putting himself in position to achieve something that’s never been done before on the European Tour: winning the Race to Dubai season finale a record three times.

GOLF ・ 6 DAYS AGO