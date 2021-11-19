Soup’s on: Fill an empty bowl to help feed others

Whether you decide to stay in your car or sit down for a warm cup of soup, you’ll be supporting the Palm Beach County Food Bank in its mission to feed people in need.

The sixth annual Empty Bowls Delray Beach is returning to Trinity Delray Lutheran Church and School, 400 N. Swinton Ave., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.

While last year’s event was drive-thru only because of the pandemic, there will be both drive-thru and in-person options to partake in signature soup created by 30 local chefs with a side of rustic bread baked by Old School Bakery in Delray Beach and water — all components of a meal that reflects the event’s theme of “eat simply, so others may simply eat.”

The event’s name, Empty Bowls, refers to the national grassroots movement created as reminder of people who go hungry every day in the community. According to the Palm Beach County Food Bank , one in six people in the county are food insecure, which means there is a lack of consistent access to food for the household.

This year’s event chairpersons are Stephanie Dodge and Billy Himmelrich.

Tickets are $30 and may be purchased at pbcfoodbank.org/delray-beach-empty-bowls .