Newton to start at QB for Panthers, Walker could still play

By STEVE REED
 7 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Cam Newton will start Sunday at quarterback against the Washington Football Team.

Rhule said P.J. Walker, who started in Carolina’s 34-10 win against the Arizona Cardinals last week, could still see action as well since there are portions of the game plan that Newton is still learning.

“He has really done a nice job of learning the game plan for this week,” Rhule said of Newton, the league's MVP in 2015. “There is obviously a lot to learn and there are some parts that obviously he probably has a better grasp of than others. But he’s worked hard and he’s really a smart player, a smart quarterback.”

Newton scored touchdowns — one rushing and one passing — the first two times he touched the ball against the Cardinals. He played 12% of the team’s offensive plays after signing with the team just three days before the game.

As for Walker' role, Rhule said: “There are certain parts of the offense that Cam doesn't have a lot of exposure to yet, so we will have both guys up and ready to play and probably use both of them.”

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Cam Newton plays in 1st game back as a Carolina Panther

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Cam Newton entered his first game back as a Carolina Panther against the Arizona Cardinals. The Panthers signed Newton on Thursday. Head Coach Matt Rhule said it would not be likely that we would see Newton on Sunday. He did not practice with the team this week. Rhule also said he didn't want to rule out anything.
QB Cam Newton returned to Panthers 'to win football games'

Cam Newton had been a free agent since his release from the New England Patriots on Aug. 31 until he returned to the Panthers this week after Carolina signal-caller Sam Darnold went down for at least a month with a shoulder injury. The 2015 NFL MVP participated in his first...
Washington State
Laurinburg Exchange

Superman II: Panthers bring QB Cam Newton back home

CHARLOTTE — Superman has returned. Whether or not Cam Newton can rescue the Carolina Panthers’ sinking season remains to be seen. The Panthers (4-5) announced they’ve signed Newton to a one-year contract, bringing him back to the franchise that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2011 — and later cut him prior to the 2020 season after he lost eight straight games as a starter.
Panthers to give Newton first-team reps, on track to start vs. WFT

Ron Rivera will likely see a familiar face under center for Washington's opponent when the Burgundy and Gold travel to Carolina next week. After signing longtime quarterback Cam Newton back last week, the Panthers plan to give the QB most of the first-team reps during practice this week, setting him up to start for Carolina this Sunday when they host Washington.
Cam Newton Fit Check: What QB Wore To Panthers Contract Signing

Cam Newton is no stranger to the fashion world in the NFL. Leading up to every kickoff or important event, the high-profile quarterback always seems to look the part. Newton signed with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, marking a return to the place he called home for nine seasons before spending 2020 with the New England Patriots. And obviously, Newton had to bring a new outfit to the forefront during his contract signing with the team.
Cam Newton
Cam Newton, Ex-Patriots QB, Explains Why He Signed With Panthers

Cam Newton was out of commission for the past couple of months after the New England Patriots decided to go in a different direction at quarterback. But with Newton a free agent and looking for a place to compete again, it seemed possible that he might end up right back where he started in 2011, with the Panthers, and that scenario became a reality Thursday when the three-time Pro Bowl selection signed with Carolina.
Panthers QB Cam Newton To Get Most First-Team Reps This Week

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is expected to get most of the first-team reps in practice this week, per CBS Sports’s Jonathan Jones. Newton was used in special packages against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday and was able to both rush and pass for a touchdown in the victory. Starting quarterback P.J. Walker is expected to see the bench while original starting signal-caller Sam Darnold remains out on injured reserve with a scapula fracture. It’s entirely possible that Newton starts on Sunday against former head coach Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team.
Panthers' continuous QB botches led them back to Cam Newton

It only took 20 months for the Carolina Panthers to get themselves into trouble. So, they did what any young, mistake-ridden adolescent would do. They called up their daddy to bail them out. On Thursday, the team announced the signing of Cam Newton. The 32-year-old returns to an organization that’s...
Mike Florio: With David Tepper’s Mindset, Matt Rhule’s Seat May Be Warming

With the struggles that this team was already having, Matt Rhule's job has been made even tougher as he tries to get this season back on the rails. The question now has to be, how important is it for his future with the team that he does get this turned around? As Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk told the Mac Attack on Wednesday morning, David Tepper's quick trigger may make it more important than you realize. "With David Tepper, you never know. Look at how he is ripping through quarterbacks. So I could see that attitude being directed to the coach. He has shown as it relates to quarterbacks that he is not patient so why would we think he's going to be patient with everyone else.
Cam Newton 'Trending' Toward Being Panthers' Starting QB vs. WFT, per HC Matt Rhule

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton appears ready to make his first start of the season Sunday against the Washington Football Team. "We're trending that way," head coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday. Rhule said Monday that Newton was going to get first-team reps during practices this week in preparation for the...
The best landing spots for Sam Darnold if Cam Newton is 2022 Panthers QB

Let’s play a game, shall we? Hypothetically, if Cam Newton plays well for the Carolina Panthers, it will be the end of Sam Darnold’s time as the starting quarterback in Charlotte. So, where would Darnold go next? The New York Jets called the Darnold experiment over and traded him to...
Cam Newton Waiver Wire Week 11: Fantasy outlook for the Panthers QB

Cam Newton made sure to let everyone know that he’s back after scoring a rushing touchdown with his first snap back in a Carolina Panthers uniform. The question we need to answer, however, is if Newton is relevant for fantasy football, and is he a worthy waiver wire add? In a weird full-circle story, he is back where it all began, and some familiar faces are still on Carolina’s roster. What should we expect from Newton for the remainder of the fantasy football season?
Matt Rhule: Cam Newton 'will take the first play' for Panthers vs. Washington

Cam Newton officially has his old starting job back, but that does not mean he is going to be the only quarterback the Carolina Panthers use in Week 11. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters on Friday that Newton will start Sunday’s game against Washington. He specified that Newton will “take the first play.”
