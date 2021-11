The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market initially tried to rally on Wednesday but stalled just below the $80 level, and perhaps even more importantly, the 50-day EMA, as the indicator tends to attract a lot of attention. Because of this, it is very likely that we will see a bit of a pullback, but you should also keep in mind that the Thursday session is Thanksgiving in the United States, so there might be a little bit of electronic trading, but at the end of the day liquidity will be a major issue.

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO