ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mayfield, Chubb and A Guy Named Tim Boyle in Line to Start Sunday

By Pete Smith
BrownsDigest
BrownsDigest
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O8qvv_0d23nNZZ00

The Cleveland Browns not only have determined that quarterback Baker Mayfield will start Sunday against the Detroit Lions, but running back Nick Chubb was cleared of COVID-19, practiced and looked ready to roll in practice, so he will be ready to roll.

The team also made the expected announcement that wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (concussion) as well as corners A.J. Green (concussion) and Troy Hill (neck) have been ruled out for the game.

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, who was on a bike for Thursday's practice, but did participate on Friday. He's listed as questionable, although offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt seemed confident he'd be able to play.

Edge rusher Takkarist McKinley is also listed as questionable, though he practiced all week in a limited capacity. Like Jones, he's been dealing with a groin issue that has limited his capacity.

Meanwhile, Lions quarterback Jared Goff was idle for the third practice this week, so all signs point to Tim Boyle starting at quarterback this week.

Boyle is a fourth year pro who started his collegiate career at the University of Connecticut before spending his final year at Eastern Kentucky. His numbers at both colleges were remarkably underwhelming.

Before this season, Boyle was with the Green Bay Packers organization for three years. He has thrown four passes in his NFL career, completing three of them 15 yards.

Unless Goff's oblique is able to heal rapidly before Sunday, Boyle will get the first NFL start of his career against a Browns team that needs a win any way they can get it.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Baker Mayfield’s Wife, Emily, Addresses Instagram Controversy

Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily Mayfield, came under fire on social media on Sunday for a post she shared on her Instagram Story. The Browns beat the Lions on Sunday, though it wasn’t a great day for Mayfield at quarterback. He had a rough game and was booed at one point by fans. Mayfield reportedly ran off the field without celebrating the win and then refused to speak with the media.
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About Baker Mayfield Today

The Cleveland Browns are playing the first game of the post-Odell Beckham Jr. era on Sunday afternoon. So far, things are going very well. Cleveland is leading Cincinnati, 24-7, on Sunday afternoon. Baker Mayfield is 7 for 8 for 121 yards and one touchdown. Unsurprisingly, many are taking to social...
NFL
BrownsDigest

On Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr., and what Really Matters

While Odell Beckham Jr. will remain in Cleveland for 2021, his future hardly matters now. After endless speculation, the Cleveland Browns did not trade wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. before Tuesday's deadline, indicating the team intends to really see if the Baker Mayfield to Beckham connection can improve. The potential is tantalizing, but the production has been subpar, to say the least.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Boyle
BrownsDigest

Tight Ends Driving Force of Browns Passing Offense

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will likely not play another snap for the Cleveland Browns, meaning this tight end group once again becomes the life-blood of the passing offense. Tight ends have always been a crucial part of head coach Kevin Stefanski's offense, but Beckham was always the default top...
NFL
BrownsDigest

Where does the Browns Offense go now?

While wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s absence from the team frees them up in some capacities, they now have some issues to address on the offensive end. The team now essentially picks up where they left off to end the 2020 season. First and foremost, they need quarterback Baker Mayfield to return to his 2020 ways when he consistently made the correct decisions in a timely fashion.
NFL
BrownsDigest

Baker Mayfield on OBJ Situation: ‘Hurt? No, Surprised? yes’

Wednesday Baker Mayfield spoke to the media for the first time since the fiasco around Odell Beckham Jr. happened. The quarterback was criticized in a video by Beckham’s father and took a lot of blame from many for the inevitable ending to Beckham Jr. in Cleveland. It is not officially over, but the writing is on the wall.
NFL
BrownsDigest

Browns Offense: What They Have, What's Missing

The Cleveland Browns offense had a strong performance on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals, able to outcoach and out talent their I-71 rivals, which showcased what the Browns have on that side of the ball even if it's not a complete unit. Baker Mayfield played at a high level...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#American Football#Mayfield Chubb#The Detroit Lions#Eastern Kentucky#The Green Bay Packers
BrownsDigest

Odell Beckham Jr. Situation Positive Reflection on Browns Regime

When wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s father posted a video detailing the missed opportunities between his son and quarterback Baker Mayfield, all Cleveland fans held their collective breath. We have seen this movie before. Management makes a bad situation worse, which causes things to spiral, and the locker room divides....
NFL
Washington Post

Browns' star Chubb back from COVID list, Mayfield starting

BEREA, Ohio — Nick Chubb returned to the Browns in shorts, sleeveless and raring to run. Cleveland’s star back was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, clearing the way for him to play Sunday when the Browns host the winless Detroit Lions to begin a crucial three-game stretch. Chubb...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Not Impressed By Baker Mayfield On Sunday

The NFL world isn’t very impressed by what it’s seeing from Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland is trailing New England, 14-7, at the start of the first quarter. Mayfield has not been good. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick has completed 3 of 8...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
BrownsDigest

Baker Mayfield on Status for Lions: "We'll see."

In the postgame press conference after a lopsided loss at the hands of the New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns quarterback gave a revealing answer on his status for the team's next game hosting the Detroit Lions, saying "I've got to find a way to get as healthy as possible. Pretty beat up right now. We'll see. Awkward landing."
NFL
NESN

Tim Boyle, CT Native, Might Start At QB For Lions; His College Stats Weren’t Good

Tim Boyle must have improved since his college days. Detroit Lions head coach told reporters Wednesday starting quarterback Jared Goff would miss practice due to an oblique injury, and Boyle, a backup signal caller, would take first-team reps, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Boyle is on injured reserve but he might start under center for Lions on Sunday in their Week 11 matchup with the Cleveland Browns.
NFL
BrownsDigest

Winners & Losers: Patriots Blow Past Browns 45-7

Coming off their best game of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Cleveland Browns were taken to the woodshed against the New England Patriots. Cleveland is back to .500 on the season after just one week back above the mark. There was not hardly any good for the Browns...
NFL
Yardbarker

Lions QB Tim Boyle 'ready to go' ahead of Sunday's tilt vs. Browns

The Cleveland Browns won't need the services of backup quarterback Case Keenum for the start of Sunday's game against the 0-8-1 Detroit Lions, as a "beat up" Baker Mayfield is on track to be QB1 for at least Cleveland's opening offensive drive. Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell faces a...
NFL
BrownsDigest

Midseason Check-in on Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield

While Baker Mayfield has not had the year he or the Cleveland Browns imagined, there is a glimmer of hope as they move into the back half of the season. It is that time! We have reached the midway point of the 2021 season. Well, sort of. It is hard to tell what midseason is in the midst of a 17-game season. This is the perfect time to take a look at where Baker Mayfield stands as the back-half of the season commences.
NFL
Yardbarker

Tim Boyle Could Start Against Browns In Week 11

Well, things haven’t gone the way of the Cleveland Browns lately. However, they could catch a break with their upcoming matchup against the winless Detroit Lions. As of right now, Lions’ starting quarterback Jared Goff isn’t practicing due to an oblique issue. That means backup quarterback Tim Boyle could be...
NFL
BrownsDigest

BrownsDigest

Cleveland, OH
335
Followers
670
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

BrownsDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Cleveland Browns

Comments / 0

Community Policy