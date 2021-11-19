ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Analyst Picks Raiders to Beat Bengals in Las Vegas

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 7 days ago

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to beat the Raiders on Sunday to improve to 6-4 on the season.

Both teams have lost two-straight games. Cincinnati is a slight favorite according to the oddsmakers.

CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco thinks the Bengals' losing streak will continue. He picked Las Vegas to beat Cincinnati 30-25.

"The Bengals are coming off the bye, while the Raiders have lost two straight games. Cincinnati wasn't playing well before its bye and it is facing a desperate team," Prisco wrote. "Look for the Raiders pass rush to get after Joe Burrow and be the difference in this one. Las Vegas gets back on track."

If the Bengals' offense only scores 25 points then they will likely lose Sunday's game. The Raiders have scored 26 or more points in all five of their wins.

Both teams are 5-4 and the winner of Sunday's game will have an edge in the crowded AFC playoff race. For more on the matchup, watch the video below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Depth Chart Released: Who Will Be the Bengals' Kick Returner?

Jessie Bates on First 9 Games: "My Mind Was on Other Things"

Will Eli Apple Start in Week 11 Against Raiders?

Will Bengals Pull Back Reins on Joe Burrow?

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Bizarre object found on field during Raiders-Chiefs game

Strange things are happening with the Las Vegas Raiders’ playing surface during Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Just before a play in the second quarter of Sunday’s game, Raiders defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson seemingly jumped into the neutral zone before the Chiefs snapped the ball. However, he had good reason — NBC cameras caught him holding up what appeared to be a metal object he’d spotted on the turf.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said After Loss

Jerry Jones made his opinion on the officiating in Thursday afternoon’s Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders game extremely clear. The Cowboys fell to the Raiders, 36-33, in overtime on Thursday. Dallas dropped to 7-4 on the season with the loss, while Las Vegas improved to 6-5. The game was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Las Vegas#American Football#Beat Bengals#Cbs Sports#Afc
AllBengals

Trey Hopkins Unhappy With Performance in First Half of the Season

CINCINNATI — Trey Hopkins has been one of, if not the most consistent offensive lineman the Bengals have had in recent seasons. The 29-year-old brought stability to the center position after Cincinnati whiffed on Billy Price in the 2018 NFL Draft. Unfortunately for Hopkins and the Bengals, the veteran suffered...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllBengals

Friday Afternoon Sports: Let's Talk Cincinnati Bengals Football on ESPN 1530

CINCINNATI — Happy Friday, Bengals fans! I'm filling in for Mo Egger from 3-6 p.m. ET this afternoon. I'll ask you one key question about the second half of the Bengals' season, plus we'll be joined by ESPN's Ben Baby and Justin Williams of The Athletic. Chime in on Twitter...
AllBengals

Bengals Activate Chidobe Awuzie From COVID-19 Reserve List

CINCINNATI — The Bengals activated cornerback Chidobe Awuzie from the NFL's COVID-19 Reserve list on Saturday. That means the veteran cornerback tested negative on consecutive days and isn't dealing with any symptoms. He was placed on the list on Wednesday. Linebacker Markus Bailey was also placed on the list following...
NFL
AllBengals

Former Bengals DT Andrew Billings Waived By Browns

CINCINNATI — The Browns waived defensive tackle Andrew Billings on Saturday. The 26-year-old appeared in six games for Cleveland this season, finishing with one tackle. Billings opted out in 2020 due to COVID-19. He spent four seasons in Cincinnati before signing with Cleveland. The Bengals took him in the fourth...
Arrowhead Pride

Madden Simulation: Raider Week in Las Vegas

If you want to watch the simulation without spoilers, click to start the above video — or if you can’t see it, click here. The Kansas City Chiefs look to make it a three-game winning streak as they travel to Las Vegas to take on the division-rival Raiders for Sunday Night Football.
NFL
AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
558
Followers
1K+
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals

Comments / 0

Community Policy