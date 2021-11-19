Analyst Picks Raiders to Beat Bengals in Las Vegas

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to beat the Raiders on Sunday to improve to 6-4 on the season.

Both teams have lost two-straight games. Cincinnati is a slight favorite according to the oddsmakers.

CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco thinks the Bengals' losing streak will continue. He picked Las Vegas to beat Cincinnati 30-25.

"The Bengals are coming off the bye, while the Raiders have lost two straight games. Cincinnati wasn't playing well before its bye and it is facing a desperate team," Prisco wrote. "Look for the Raiders pass rush to get after Joe Burrow and be the difference in this one. Las Vegas gets back on track."

If the Bengals' offense only scores 25 points then they will likely lose Sunday's game. The Raiders have scored 26 or more points in all five of their wins.

Both teams are 5-4 and the winner of Sunday's game will have an edge in the crowded AFC playoff race. For more on the matchup, watch the video below.

