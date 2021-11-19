ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most powerful telescope ever built to change how we observe the universe

 7 days ago
The launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, a moment that’s been decades in the making, is scheduled for Dec. 18 from French Guiana.

The launch has endured years of delays, some because of complications from the pandemic and technical challenges.

The world’s most powerful complex space observatory is set to be used to answer questions about our solar system, study exoplanets in new ways and look deeper into the universe than we’ve ever been able to, reported CNN.

Webb will peer into the atmospheres of exoplanets, some of which are potentially habitable, and could uncover clues in the search for life outside of Earth.

The telescope comes equipped with a mirror that can extend 21 feet and 4 inches. The mirror will allow the telescope to collect more light from the objects it observes once it’s in space. The more light collected by the mirror, the more details the telescope can observe.

The mirror, which includes 18 hexagonal gold-coated segments, each 4.3 feet in diameter, is the largest mirror NASA has ever built. But, NASA said that its size created a unique problem — it couldn’t fit inside of a rocket.

So, they designed the telescope as a series of moving parts that can fold origami-style and fit inside a 16-foot space for launch.

Webb’s mirror is nearly 60 times larger than previous space telescopes.

Webb will act as an infrared detective, detecting light that is invisible to use and revealing otherwise hidden regions of space, according to NASA.

The concept for the telescope was first imagined as a successor to Hubble at a workshop in 1989 and construction on Webb first began in 2004. Since then, thousands of scientists, technicians and engineers from 14 countries have spent 40 million hours building the telescope.

IN THIS ARTICLE
