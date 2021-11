Lions quarterback Jared Goff missed his third straight practice on Friday and that means Tim Boyle is expected to make his first NFL start against the Browns on Sunday. Boyle got all of the first team work in practice this week and is knocking off rust from being on injured reserve since early September. Boyle broke his thumb in the preseason, but said it is 100 percent on Friday and that he never “skipped a beat” mentally because he’s been at meetings and games while rehabbing his injury.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO