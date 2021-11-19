ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Student dies after falling 11 stories down trash chute

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — A 19-year-old Penn State student who had been reported missing probably died after falling 11 stories down a trash chute in her campus apartment building, authorities said Friday.

Justine Gross, a sophomore from New Jersey, was reported missing Nov. 11 after not returning to her room the night before.

Police said a municipal trash hauler had emptied a dumpster at the base of the chute early Nov. 11 and took the trash to a dump, where officers found her body early Nov. 12.

Officers reviewed surveillance recordings showing the woman was alone when she entered a trash room on the 11th floor of her building, campus police said. They believe her death was an accident but await toxicology and autopsy reports.

Gross’ mother said to NJ.com that she had been told by her daughter’s friends that she had met a man who gave her “a smoke” — referring to illegal drugs — shortly before she fell. She also raised concerns about some of her last communications with her daughter.

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Phoenix police say toddler who fell into pool has died

PHOENIX (AP) — A 2-year-old girl who was pulled from a backyard pool in central Phoenix on Thanksgiving Day has died., Phoenix police said Friday. The toddler has been identified as Rosemary Solis and her death is being investigated as a “tragic accident,” police spokeswoman Sgt. Ann Justus said. Emergency...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Boy arrested for allegedly shooting 5-year-old

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — Police have arrested a 13-year-old boy suspected of fatally shooting a 5-year-old boy in a Minneapolis suburb. The Star Tribune reported police were called to a home in Brooklyn Park on Thursday evening on report of a child injured in a shooting. Officers arrived to find the 5-year-old had been shot once in the head.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
State College, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
State College, PA
State College, PA
Accidents
The Associated Press

1 person killed, another injured in Anchor Point house fire

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — One person has died and another injured in a house fire on the Kenai Peninsula. The local fire department found the home in Anchor Point fully engulfed in flame when they arrived Thursday evening. One person was found dead inside the house, Alaska State Troopers said....
The Associated Press

3 teens rescued from Louisiana waterway after boat capsizes

ABBEVILLE, La. (AP) — Three teenagers were rescued Friday after their boat capsized in Louisiana’s Vermilion Bay. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents were notified of the accident around 6 a.m. They and deputies with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office rescued the boys — two 17-year-olds and an 18-year-old — who were found clinging to the vessel.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Police: Driver stole lumber, led high-speed chase

WILSON’S MILLS, N.C. (AP) — A driver stole a trailer loaded with lumber from a North Carolina construction site and led law enforcement officers on a high-speed pursuit on Thanksgiving Day, authorities said. A Wilson’s Mills police officer stopped a pickup truck leaving a building site with a load of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Chute#Accident#Ap#Penn State
The Associated Press

Illinois man charged in head-on collision in Wisconsin

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin prosecutors have filed multiple charges against an Illinois man accused driving drunk and causing a head-on collision last month. The Kenosha News reported Friday that 32-year-old Jose Medina Dominguez of Waukegan has been charged with felony counts of attempting to elude an officer, first-degree reckless endangerment and hit-and-run causing injury as well as misdemeanor obstruction. He also has been cited for first-offense drunken driving.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

Two killed in Thursday crash near Brainerd

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A car crash in central Minnesota killed two women late Thursday after their car crossed into oncoming traffic. The Minnesota State Patrol said a 19-year-old and 21-year-old were killed. The 19-year-old Brainerd woman was driving the car when it crossed the center line and hit a pickup on Highway 210. The driver and passenger of the pickup were injured, but expected to survive.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Manhunt underway for escaped inmate in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Authorities searched Friday for an inmate who escaped from a south Louisiana prison. The state Department of Public Safety and Corrections said a manhunt is underway for 23-year-old Shwilliam Cheevis, who is serving 15 years for sentences out of Caddo Parish, including aggravated second-degree battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

4 arrested after protest over 2018 police shooting

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Four people were arrested Friday during a protest inside the Riverchase Galleria where a 21-year-old man was shot and killed by police during Thanksgiving shopping three years ago. The mall in suburban Birmingham was the site of a 2018 police shooting where an officer fatally shot...
HOOVER, AL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

663K+
Followers
353K+
Post
303M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy