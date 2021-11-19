ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BMW M has teased a new pair of high-performance nostrils

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo concrete details have yet been revealed about the nostrils, other than they’re ‘electrified’. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. BMW’s M Division has announced it...

TEASED: This Is BMW's Glorious New Le Mans Racer

BMW has a long and storied history in motorsport, and despite not currently partaking in Formula 1, has been keeping itself busy by entering new realms of motorsport such as drifting. In June, we reported that BMW was building a brand new endurance racer that would compete at Daytona in 2023 under the new LMDh class against cars from rivals such as Porsche and Audi.
BMW M4 Competition Convertible

Fast, grippy, confidence-inspiring and good looking. There’s a lot to like here. But the Coupe is still the driver’s choice Find a rough enough bit of road, and the chop-top M4 will still shake its head in frustration, and not the lightest of cars. The convertible version of BMW’s M4...
2022’s BMW M cars will get special motorsport roundels

BMW M turns 50 next year and celebrates with some heritage-inspired emblems. Skip 4 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. The first rule of owning a BMW M car is you absolutely do talk about owning a BMW M...
BMW M2 with M Performance exhaust sounds great at full tilt on Autobahn

Now that the new BMW 2 Series Coupe is out and about, all eyes are on the next M2 expected to come out in 2022. That doesn’t make the “old” F87 any less desirable, especially if the performance coupe is equipped with an M Performance exhaust and its adjustable valves controlled via Bluetooth at the touch of a button.
BMW Concept XM lights up giant new kidney grille for an M SUV

It’s not tied to the Los Angeles Auto Show in any way, but BMW is still trying to make a splash in the big pool of news coming in today. This rather revealing teaser of what BMW is calling the Concept XM just dropped, and it may be the cause of more than a few jaw drops, too.
New BMW M3 Competition xDrive 2021 review

Fitting four-wheel drive hasn’t dampened the excitement the M3 offers – in fact, in many ways it has added to it. The performance is just as thrilling than ever, yet even more accessible. When you’re not on a track, the extra security of four-wheel drive brings an added layer of reassurance. There are still minor flaws which prevent it being held among the great M cars, but it’s an incredibly effective, yet practical, performance saloon.
BMW
Cars
VIDEO: BMW 135i M Sport Tuned to 450 Horsepower

One of the best normal (non-M) driver’s BMWs of this century was the BMW 135i. Based on the first-ever 1 Series Coupe, the 135i was the six-cylinder, rear-wheel drive, enthusiast’s version. It was what M Performance cars are now; the more powerful, more exciting version of standard cars. Now that they’re relatively cheap, they also make great project cars for tuning.
BMW Concept XM Teased With Illuminated Nostrils Just In Case You Miss Them

While we were waiting for BMW to unveil its “an all-new high-powered, hybrid-electric, concept vehicle” on November 29, the official BMW M page on Facebook posted a shadowy teaser confirming the long-rumored XM name for the performance-focused SUV. The teaser is a sketch but it still reveals a massive and...
BMW Motorsport Teases Electrified XM SUV Concept

BMW Motorsport’s latest teaser for its new XM electrified SUV concept reminds us about all those jokes and memes generated by the facelifted 7 Series, whose grille is just too big to look good. This new concept’s grille is not only similarly sized - if not even bigger - but its outline is also illuminated, just in case you had any doubts about its size.
2022 BMW 7 Series to get more M Performance Parts, up to 565 HP

The upcoming BMW 7 Series will mark a new era for the Bavarian car maker, one where it will share its spotlight with the BMW iX. While the latter is going to be the technological flagship of BMW, the former will still hold a special place in the line-up as it will introduce a lot of other new tidbits. Among them you’ll find new engine choices, hybrid and non-hybrid ones, as well as new luxury features, such as automatic doors or comfort seats in the back.
This Maybach-Like Minivan Has A Grille That Even BMW Finds Hilarious

Auto manufacturers spend millions of dollars on design work, and sometimes they get it horribly wrong. We've all seen the Pontiac Aztek, and who could forget every Toyota Prius ever made? Sometimes even the most stylish of manufacturers get it wrong. We're looking at you BMW. The famed German manufacturer shocked the world when it released images of its absolutely massive grille on the BMW 4 Series back in 2020, and the dust hasn't completely settled. The company has doubled down in recent months, stating that the comically large grille, which also features on the BMW X7 SUV, is here to stay. Now Chinese manufacturer Voyah, the luxury arm of Dongfeng, has taken things a step further with a grille that makes any modern BMW look like its mute.
All The Best From The LA Auto Show, First Look At The Toyota bZ4X, And BMW’s XM Teased: Your Weekly Brief

Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. The LA Auto Show has been in full swing thanks to a number of manufacturers showing off their latest models and new concepts, with EVs clearly dominating the show. To check out all of what’s been going on, we’ve compiled everything in our own hub, just follow the jump above or have a look at many of the new launches below.
The Fastest BMW 7 Series Will Be An M Car In Disguise

The all-new 2023 BMW 7 Series is set to be unveiled with a new iDrive 8 infotainment system and an all-new design that looks like it will be rather polarizing. We're expecting this to be a truly special machine with all kinds of tech advances, even if our government doesn't allow us to experience all of them domestically. And according to BMW Blog, there will be aspects of the car that the keen driving enthusiast will enjoy too.
Take A First Look Inside The New BMW i5

As development of the next-generation BMW 5 Series continues, our spies have caught the Bavarian putting the electric i5 through its paces. And this time we get a first look inside the high-tech interior. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the i5 prototype's interior features the same curved display as its i4 sibling. In...
New BMW X6 M with stage 2 kit has Akrapovic exhaust, immense torque

While BMW has given its M-badged SUVs the Competition treatment, it’s a known fact most of the other full-fat M products will be getting even hotter derivatives sooner or later. The new M3 and M4 will both spawn CS versions, with a more extreme CSL for the latter on the way as well. The M5 is already offered in a spicy CS flavor, and you can rest assured the M2 coming next year will eventually get more potent editions.
Porsche Debuts New EVs, High-Performance ICE Models in LA

LOS ANGELES – Porsche chooses the 2021 LA Auto Show to debut a duo of new Taycans and Caymans. The German sports car icon adds to its EV stable with the Taycan GTS sedan and GTS Sport Turismo trims that include styling and performance enhancements, exclusive suspension tuning and Electric Sport Sound for the brand’s first-ever electric GTS.
Aston Martin DBX – long-term-review

Should Aston focus on making the DBX faster or greener?. Over the past few months, the internet has been awash with spy pictures of a mysterious Aston Martin DBX at the Nurburgring. Eye-witness reports claim that the engine being tested sounded remarkably similar to the twin-turbo V12 from the DB11...
BMW M3 E36 Compact walkaround video revisits the M car that never was

Note: Don’t forget to turn on the English subtitles. The E36 Compact served as BMW’s attempt to come out with an entry-level model long before the days of the front-wheel-drive 1 Series. It’s arguably one of the most unloved models to ever roll out from the factory despite being more affordable than a 3 Series. The downgrades made to lower its asking price were just too drastic for many customers to accept.
