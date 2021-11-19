Newton to start at QB for Panthers, Walker could still play

We’re a couple of weeks removed from Terry Bradshaw’s wild claim about Sam Darnold, which means it’s time to revisit it…. Earlier in October, the FOX analyst claimed that the Carolina Panthers hit on the best quarterback in franchise history when they acquired Darnold from the Jets. “I think [the...
In what was a hectic Thursday in the world of the NFL, Cam Newton came to terms with the Carolina Panthers on a one-year contract deal. The agreement between the two sides is for a $10 million deal, with $4.5 million of it being fully guaranteed. Numerous current and former...
Cam Newton is one of the best quarterbacks that the NFL has seen in the past decade. He is a nightmare for every team’s defenses as he can attack them by passing or rushing it himself. For this one, let’s take a look at Cam Newton’s net worth in 2021.
The best quarterback in Carolina Panthers history in returning. Newton signed a one-year deal with the Panthers on Thursday, bringing him back to the place where it all began. The Panthers drafted Newton first overall in 2011. He played nine seasons with the Panthers, led them to a Super Bowl and won the NFL’s MVP award in 2015, before he was released in 2020.
When the Panthers traded for Stephon Gilmore, he asked to wear No. 1. The Rock Hill, S.C., native knew the importance of the number Cam Newton made famous in Carolina, and his request was partly an homage. But out of respect for everything Newton had done for the organization, owner...
ESPN’s Field Yates has provided the full details on the QB’s contract with the Panthers. Newton can earn an extra $500K for each playoff win (coupled with playing at least 50 percent of the team’s offensive snaps). Newton can also earn an additional $1.5M for a Super Bowl win (+ 50% playing time) and another $1M if he wins Super Bowl MVP.
It only took 20 months for the Carolina Panthers to get themselves into trouble. So, they did what any young, mistake-ridden adolescent would do. They called up their daddy to bail them out. On Thursday, the team announced the signing of Cam Newton. The 32-year-old returns to an organization that’s...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton appears ready to make his first start of the season Sunday against the Washington Football Team. "We're trending that way," head coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday. Rhule said Monday that Newton was going to get first-team reps during practices this week in preparation for the...
Cam Newton’s return to the NFL took 10 weeks. Once he got there, his return to the end zone took less than 5 minutes. The former New England Patriots quarterback, who was cut at the end of the preseason when Mac Jones won the starting job, signed with the Carolina Panthers, his former team after starter Sam Darnold was injured last week. He had a rushing touchdown on his first play and a passing touchdown on his second.
Cam Newton was out of commission for the past couple of months after the New England Patriots decided to go in a different direction at quarterback. But with Newton a free agent and looking for a place to compete again, it seemed possible that he might end up right back where he started in 2011, with the Panthers, and that scenario became a reality Thursday when the three-time Pro Bowl selection signed with Carolina.
Life comes at you fast. And no player, perhaps, knows that lesson more than Cam Newton. For the first time in 315 days, the league’s former Most Valuable Player hit a regular-season NFL field. And for the first time in 795 days, he did so in a Panthers uniform. So...
Cam Newton had been a free agent since his release from the New England Patriots on Aug. 31 until he returned to the Panthers this week after Carolina signal-caller Sam Darnold went down for at least a month with a shoulder injury. The 2015 NFL MVP participated in his first...
Cam Newton is wearing the same jersey number with the Carolina Panthers that he wore in his first stint with the team, and it is apparently not a coincidence that it was still available. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Stephon Gilmore asked to wear No. 1 with the...
Let’s play a game, shall we? Hypothetically, if Cam Newton plays well for the Carolina Panthers, it will be the end of Sam Darnold’s time as the starting quarterback in Charlotte. So, where would Darnold go next? The New York Jets called the Darnold experiment over and traded him to...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is expected to get most of the first-team reps in practice this week, per CBS Sports’s Jonathan Jones. Newton was used in special packages against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday and was able to both rush and pass for a touchdown in the victory. Starting quarterback P.J. Walker is expected to see the bench while original starting signal-caller Sam Darnold remains out on injured reserve with a scapula fracture. It’s entirely possible that Newton starts on Sunday against former head coach Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team.
10 years ago, Cam Newton made his NFL debut for the Carolina Panthers in Glendale, Ariz. So, perhaps it’s only fitting that he makes his remarkable return to the franchise there as well. The team released their inactives for the Week 10 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals an hour and...
Cam Newton made sure to let everyone know that he’s back after scoring a rushing touchdown with his first snap back in a Carolina Panthers uniform. The question we need to answer, however, is if Newton is relevant for fantasy football, and is he a worthy waiver wire add? In a weird full-circle story, he is back where it all began, and some familiar faces are still on Carolina’s roster. What should we expect from Newton for the remainder of the fantasy football season?
Comments / 0