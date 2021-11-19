Newton to start at QB for Panthers, Walker could still play

Cam Newton’s return to the NFL took 10 weeks. Once he got there, his return to the end zone took less than 5 minutes. The former New England Patriots quarterback, who was cut at the end of the preseason when Mac Jones won the starting job, signed with the Carolina Panthers, his former team after starter Sam Darnold was injured last week. He had a rushing touchdown on his first play and a passing touchdown on his second.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO