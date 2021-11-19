ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Huber’s Family ‘Heartbroken And Angry’ After Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty In Kenosha Shootings

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
 6 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Following the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, family of Anthony Huber, one of the victims shot and killed by Rittenhouse, said they were “heartbroken and angry,” but said their fight for justice “continues in full force”

Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all five counts in the murders of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, with an AR-15 style riffle during protest in the Jacob Blake case in August 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15UZDp_0d23iSqb00

Joseph Rosenbaum’s fiancé, Kariann Swart; Anthony Huber’s great aunt, Susan Hughes; and his girlfriend, Hannah Gittings; react to the not guilty verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse.

In a statement from Huber’s family, they said there was “no justice for Anthony, or for Mr. Rittenhouse’s other victims.”

Susan Hughes, the great aunt of Anthony Huber, jaw dropped when she learned of the verdict. After initially declining to talk, Hughes, Joseph Rosenbaum’s fiancé, Kariann Swart, and Anthony Huber’s girlfriend, Hannah Gittings, spoke about the jury’s decision.

“I think they tried. I like the fact that there must’ve been someone fighting for us because it wouldn’t have taken them that long,” Hughes said.

“The biggest thing I need to say is that if one person’s life, or two person’s lives don’t matter, then none of our lives matter,” said Swart. So it’s either all of our lives matter, or none of them matter. And I feel like in this case it feels like the victims lives don’t matter, and I don’t think that’s acceptable.”

“I miss Anthony every single day. Everyday I wish I can come home to him and unload some of this weight that’s on my shoulders, but I can’t because he’s dead. And now the system is telling me that nobody needs to answer for that, and I have a problem with that,” Gittings said holding back tears.

Anthony Huber’s parents, Karen Bloom and John Huber, watched the trial remotely as they couldn’t bare to sit in the court and watch the videos of their son’s death. In a six-paragraph statement, they said their son will have his day in court.

“We are heartbroken and angry that Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted in his criminal trial for the murder of our son Anthony Huber,” they wrote. “Make no mistake: our fight to hold those responsible for Anthony’s death accountable continues in full force. Neither Mr. Rittenhouse nor the Kenosha police who authorized his bloody rampage will escape justice. Anthony will have his day in court.”

Huber’s parents have filed a lawsuit against local law enforcement agencies earlier this year, claiming they were partially to blame for what they called Rittenhouse’s “deadly rampage.”

This is a developing story.

Comments

adrianne schaefer
6d ago

Typical response from parents and family members who will never accept that their loved one was a THUG. There are witnesses that said he was rushed and almost attacked by these looters. Let’s keep it real, we all know what they were doing out there and it wasn’t peaceful demonstrations!! No one has a right to loot or burn down my property just because their upset. To me Kyle is a HERO!!

Reply
124
Robert Boulet
6d ago

So glad Justice was handed down correctly. Anyone who actually watched the trial with an open mind would have returned the same verdict. Unfortunately people lost their lives sometimes actions have consequences

Reply
79
Lola O. Rosa
6d ago

They’re going to have to accept that their child, or loved one was a radical revolutionary that made their choice, chased and attacked a 17 year old with a loaded AR-15, and lost their lives because of it. At least now they can act like they were good people, they aren’t alive to keep shaming them. That’s if they even care that they were dirtbags….

Reply
38
 

WISN

Who are Kyle Rittenhouse's victims?

Kyle Rittenhouse will stand trial Monday for shooting three men, killing two of them, on Aug. 25, 2020, during the third night of protests in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, claims he shot the protesters in self-defense. A jury will...
KENOSHA, WI
#Murder
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

