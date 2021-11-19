Anthony Huber’s Family ‘Heartbroken And Angry’ After Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty In Kenosha Shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) — Following the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, family of Anthony Huber, one of the victims shot and killed by Rittenhouse, said they were “heartbroken and angry,” but said their fight for justice “continues in full force”

Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all five counts in the murders of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, with an AR-15 style riffle during protest in the Jacob Blake case in August 2020.

In a statement from Huber’s family, they said there was “no justice for Anthony, or for Mr. Rittenhouse’s other victims.”

Susan Hughes, the great aunt of Anthony Huber, jaw dropped when she learned of the verdict. After initially declining to talk, Hughes, Joseph Rosenbaum’s fiancé, Kariann Swart, and Anthony Huber’s girlfriend, Hannah Gittings, spoke about the jury’s decision.

“I think they tried. I like the fact that there must’ve been someone fighting for us because it wouldn’t have taken them that long,” Hughes said.

“The biggest thing I need to say is that if one person’s life, or two person’s lives don’t matter, then none of our lives matter,” said Swart. So it’s either all of our lives matter, or none of them matter. And I feel like in this case it feels like the victims lives don’t matter, and I don’t think that’s acceptable.”

“I miss Anthony every single day. Everyday I wish I can come home to him and unload some of this weight that’s on my shoulders, but I can’t because he’s dead. And now the system is telling me that nobody needs to answer for that, and I have a problem with that,” Gittings said holding back tears.

Anthony Huber’s parents, Karen Bloom and John Huber, watched the trial remotely as they couldn’t bare to sit in the court and watch the videos of their son’s death. In a six-paragraph statement, they said their son will have his day in court.

“We are heartbroken and angry that Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted in his criminal trial for the murder of our son Anthony Huber,” they wrote. “Make no mistake: our fight to hold those responsible for Anthony’s death accountable continues in full force. Neither Mr. Rittenhouse nor the Kenosha police who authorized his bloody rampage will escape justice. Anthony will have his day in court.”

Huber’s parents have filed a lawsuit against local law enforcement agencies earlier this year, claiming they were partially to blame for what they called Rittenhouse’s “deadly rampage.”

This is a developing story.