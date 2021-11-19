ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernie’s Rolling Four Lines: Blues Coach Craig Berube, Master Mixologist, Does It Again.

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a flaccid performance in their 3-2 loss to Arizona, your St. Louis Blues rearranged their lines and minds and razed San Jose by a 4-1 score on Thursday evening at Enterprise Center. The scrubbing washed away the odor of a four-game losing streak. But the Blues need to...

Bernie’s Rolling Four Lines: Blues Snooze And Lose. OK, Guys. It’s Time To Wake Up.

Back when the Blues were 5-0 the coffee tasted better, the beer was colder and the take-out food stayed warm during the drive home. I napped like a cat after dinner … and with a cat peacefully purring nearby. I committed fewer typos when I wrote. Bob Dylan’s masterful 1997 comeback album, “Time Out Of Mind” was the perfect background music.
Blues notebook: Search for scoring combinations continues for Berube

Predictably, in the teeth of a losing streak, Blues coach Craig Berube moved things around in practice on Wednesday trying to find a spark for his team. So Ryan O’Reilly and David Perron were back together, joined by Jordan Kyrou, who has a point in five straight games. Pavel Buchnevich, who has six points in his past four games, is moving into Ivan Barbashev’s spot with Robert Thomas and Vladimir Tarasenko, and Oskar Sundqvist moves to the third line with Brandon Saad and Barbashev. The fourth line will be Tyler Bozak, Klim Kostin and James Neal.
Berube does some barking at practice

By the tone and intensity of Friday’s practice at Centene Community Ice Center, you’d swear the Blues were coming off a 4-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks instead of the other way around. There were battle drills, 5-on-5 work, and more barking than usual from Craig Berube. The Blues...
Blues notebook: Berube confident the goals will come

CHICAGO — Nearly a quarter of the way through the season, the Blues rank eighth in the NHL in scoring at 3.26 goals per game. As a point of reference, their 2018-19 Stanley Cup championship squad averaged 2.98. But the lofty ranking this season is a bit misleading, given the...
Ex-Penguins forward Patric Hornqvist welcomed back to Pittsburgh

Patric Hornqvist was back in a familiar spot Thursday. Near the crease of one of the net in PPG Paints Arena. Thursday’s contest between the Florida Panthers and Pittsburgh Penguins was the first in Pittsburgh since Hornqvist was traded to the Panthers in exchange for defenseman Mike Matheson and forward Colton Sceviour in September 2020.
BERNIE BITS: Blues, NFL Expansion Gossip, Pitching Search, Paul DeJong, Coach Drink, Albert Pujols, + More

1) Blues Lose To Nashville in OT, 4-3: Sorry, but you can’t take a 2-0 lead at home and fail to win the game. At least the Blues collected a point, but this should have been a two-point night for them … on the plus side, Jordan Kyrou had two first-period goals; he has three goals and two assists in his last five games … according to HockeyStatCard, which synthesizes all of the individual-player game metrics into one score, the Blues three best players were defensemen Calle Rosen and Justin Faulk plus Kyrou … the lowest-rated Blues player was defenseman Marco Scandella … the Blues were outscored 3-0 with defensive pairing of Scandella and Colton Parayko on the ice … pardon my bluntness, but the Parayko-Scandella pairing has been awful this season; most of that is on Scandella … goaltender Jordan Binnington didn’t have a good performance, allowing a goal from low-danger range and another from medium-danger range …
After four losses in a row, Berube changes up everything for Blues

Something had to give after the Blues lost for the fourth time in a row Tuesday, and what it was was every line and defensive pairing. In search of all sorts of things – defending, finishing, effort in general – coach Craig Berube moved just about everything around in preparation for the Blues’ game Thursday against surprising San Jose.
Bernie Bits: Blues Need To Get Rolling + Jayson Tatum, Eli Drinkwitz, Steve Spagnuolo, And A Name From The Past.

1) The Blues are 2-5-1 in their last eight games. And if you want to roll it back to Oct. 28, they’ve gone 4-6-2. Vegas is in town for Monday night’s game, and so it’s welcome back to Alex Pietrangelo in front of a packed-house audience — as opposed to welcome back Alex Pietrangelo with a few thousand observers in the house, as was the case last season. Here’s an idea for the Blues: win the game and reestablish consistency. Oh, yeah. Before I forget: welcome back Alex Pietrangelo. See, I’m not so crabby, after all.
Hochman: Blues are sure happy with Saad, who fits well into Berube's system

The guy who personifies the Blues is ... a former Blackhawk? And was a Blues rival on the Avalanche as recently as the 2021 playoffs? It might sound odd, but Brandon Saad — who entered Monday with just a baker’s dozen of games in the Bluenote — is the epitome of the team’s identity.
Sporticast: Devils President Jake Reynolds Talks New Jersey, New Jerseys

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams speak with Jake Reynolds, president of the New Jersey Devils, about the business of the NHL, and how the franchise fits into its parent company’s larger portfolio. The Devils are owned by Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, also the parent of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, the Prudential Center and a handful of other sports, entertainment and real estate assets. It’s considered by many to be the ownership model of the future, and Reynolds discusses the advantages of being part of the larger company. The trio also talks about how hospitality and...
Avalanche coach Jared Bednar on Cale Makar: “He’s as good as anyone I’ve ever seen” on the offensive blue line

Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is beyond special. Inside the offensive blue line, he’s already a legend in coach Jared Bednar’s eyes. “He’s as good as anyone I’ve ever seen,” Bednar, now the winningest coach in Avalanche history, said of Makar’s offensive abilities. Bednar’s comment came Wednesday night after Colorado extended...
Ben Fred Friday – Thanksgiving 2021

What are we thankful for in 2021 sports? A different take on our regular Ben Fred Fridays. First off, fans. After the chaos of last year, the number one thing to be thankful for is fans back in the stands. Dan talks about what he’s thankful for on both the Cardinals and Blues fronts naming Arenado and Justin Faulk. Ben is thankful for Doug Armstrong’s patience in the Tarasenko situation. Mizzou appreciation, Rams relocation settlement and more. Listen here:
SPORTS

