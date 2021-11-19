ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Man pleads guilty to spitting on cop who body-slammed him

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

A man who was body-slammed by a Chicago police officer during a 2019 arrest that was caught on video and sparked outage pleaded guilty to spitting in the officer's face just before the incident.

Bernard Kersh, 31, pleaded guilty Thursday to a misdemeanor count of battery. In exchange for his guilty plea, Cook County prosecutors dropped aggravated battery and other charges he had faced.

The judge sentenced Kersh to about a year in prison, which effectively amounted to the time he's served, given the credit he's earned over nearly two years awaiting trial in the Cook County Jail and on electronic monitoring, the Chicago Tribune reported.

On Thanksgiving Day in 2019, police said Kersh was drinking vodka at a bus shelter on the city's South Side when officers approached him and took the bottle away.

Police said Kersh, who is Black spit in an officer’s face before the officer body-slammed him. Prosecutors said “a substantial amount of spit” got into the officer's eye and that some got into his mouth.

Cellphone video taken by a bystander and later released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability showed the officer suddenly lift Kersh high off his feet and then slam him hard into the pavement. The back of Kersh’s head appeared to strike the curb and he was immediately motionless. He was eventually placed in the back of a squad car and taken to a hospital.

The video sparked outrage and concern, with Mayor Lori Lightfoot calling it “very disturbing” and activists saying it was part of a continued pattern of police brutality against the Black community.

Several Chicago police officers were disciplined for their roles in the incident.

Kersh, whose attorneys say he has mental health issues, sued the city and the officer who body-slammed him in February of 2020. The lawsuit alleges that Kersh suffered serious head, neck and shoulder injuries and that the officer should have known the maneuver was dangerous because he is a mixed martial arts fighter.

Andrew M. Stroth, Kersh's lead attorney in that suit, told The Associated Press on Friday that the litigation remains pending “and that the family is seeking to get justice for what the officers did to Bernard."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Police Brutality#Attorneys#Spitting#Chicago Police#The Chicago Tribune
fox32chicago.com

Bail denied for 16-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting art student in parked car on Southwest Side

CHICAGO - Why a 16-year-old boy would allegedly gun down a promising art student in a parked car on the Southwest Side wasn’t made any clearer at his bond hearing Tuesday. Victor Caballero had no known connection to 18-year-old Azul De La Garza and neither did anyone else with him on Sept. 25 when he repeatedly shot De La Garza outside the family home in the 5400 block of South Avers Avenue, Cook County prosecutors said.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS LA

Police Officer Anthony Westerman Sentenced To Home Detention For Raping Woman

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police officer Anthony Westerman was sentenced Friday to house arrest for the 2017 rape of a 22-year-old woman, authorities said. Westerman, 27, was convicted in August of two counts of second-degree rape, one count of a third-degree sexual offense, one count of fourth-degree sexual offense and one count of second-degree assault, according to a search of online court records. At Friday’s sentencing hearing, Baltimore County Circuit Judge Keith Truffer combined the sentences for all five counts, saying he had only intended to convict Westerman on one count of second-degree rape. He sentenced Westerman to 15 years behind...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Mail

Missouri cop who 'accidentally' shot black shoplifting suspect in the back has her felony charge DROPPED after 'restorative justice' Zoom call with victim

A white Missouri cop who 'accidentally' shot a black shoplifting suspect in the back has had her felony charge dropped after she had a 'restorative justice' video conference with the victim. Julia Crews, 39, a 13-year police veteran from Ladue Police Department in Missouri, resigned in May 2019 - a...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Chicago woman arrested for attacking man she’d previously stalked, police say

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police arrested a Chicago woman on multiple charges after she allegedly attacked a man she had reportedly stalked in the past. Police said they received two text-to-911 messages Monday afternoon asking authorities for “HELP.” Dispatchers were able to track the messages to a home on Red Apple Drive which had a caution note that the homeowner had been the victim of several stalking incidents in the past.
JANESVILLE, WI
The Independent

Who is Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man whose killers were found guilty of murder in Georgia?

A state court on Wednesday found three men guilty of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was killed last February while jogging through a neighbourhood in Georgia, sparking a nationwide outcry.The case, along with the recently decided murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, is one of the most high-profile legal actions to emerge from 2020’s racial reckoning.Here’s what you need to know about Mr Arbery, and the case against the men found guilty of murdering him:Who was Ahmaud Arbery, and what happened to him?Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was described by friends and family as an avid athlete and hip-hop...
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox32chicago.com

Video shows off-duty Chicago cop shooting home intruder in Albany Park

CHICAGO — Chicago’s police oversight agency released a video showing an off-duty officer shoot a man trying to break into his home in Albany Park. Videos released Monday by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability show a man entering the apartment building about 12:30 a.m. March 31 in the 3100 block of West Belle Plaine and linger in the vestibule before approaching the officer’s front door.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Police Association asks public to ‘stop filming and start helping’ when officers are attacked

The National Police Association is calling on bystanders to step in and help if they see an officer being assaulted rather than filming on mobile phones “in the pursuit of likes and attention”.Thousands of officers are being assaulted on the job each month and police are growing increasingly frustrated with witnesses pulling out their phones rather than lending a hand.“This year over 50,000 law enforcement officers have been assaulted while on duty,” a clip released by the association states. “The vast number of these attacks were filmed and uploaded to social media in the pursuit of likes and attention,” the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

The Independent

352K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy