Governor Greg Abbott is challenging President Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate. The governor filed a petition with the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals Monday, claiming the mandate is an “unconstitutional power grab.” The petition says Abbott is “uniquely entitled to judicial review” because the vaccination requirement for businesses with more than 100 employees goes against his executive order banning vaccine mandates. The Fifth Circuit granted a temporary block of the mandate earlier this month.

HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO