Sugar Land City Council approved a $2.2 million contract for drainage improvements in the Telfair community Nov. 16. The project will be funded by the 2019 voter-supported bond totaling $90.76 million. According to a statement from the city, the projects in the bond were chosen based on extensive planning through various master plans, as well as input from City Council and the results of citizen satisfaction surveys, which indicated drainage, public safety and mobility are the top three resident priorities. Under the bond, more than $47 million will go toward drainage improvements, including the Telfair project, which is located at New Territory Boulevard and Chatham Avenue.

SUGAR LAND, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO