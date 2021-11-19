ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Publication of Form 8-K

Life Style Extra
 7 days ago

Publication of Form 8-K - Toyota Motor Credit Corporation. Toyota Motor Credit Corporation has published its Current Report on Form 8-K which it has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on 19 November 2021, announcing the following event:. "On November 19, 2021, Toyota Motor Credit Corporation (the "Company"...

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: REA Holdings replaces loans for subsidiaries

REA Holdings PLC - London-based crude palm oil producer - says it will repay and replace loans provided by Indonesian bankers PT Bank Mandiri Tbk to its subsidiaries PT Sasana Yudha Bhakti and PT Kutai Mitra Sejahtera. States Mandiri will also provide an Indonesian rupiah denominated working capitl facility to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Throgmorton Trust (THRG)

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 43,101 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 939.0091 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Final Announcement Released

This is the end of day message for the RNS system Friday 26 November 2021. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.RNS may use your IP address to confirm compliance with the terms and conditions, to analyse how you engage with the information contained in this communication, and to share such analysis on an anonymised basis with others as part of our commercial services. For further information about how RNS and the London Stock Exchange use the personal data you provide us, please see our Privacy Policy.
ECONOMY
Life Style Extra

United Utilities Group PLC

United Utilities Group PLC - LEI: 2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59. United Utilities PLC - LEI: 213800KYT12UFB2VE455United Utilities Water Finance PLC - LEI: 213800313INX42GDLR44United Utilities Water Limited - LEI: 213800RQ5FMB2GQ69174. Publication of Offering Circular. The following offering circular has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and is available for viewing:. Offering circular dated...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Form 8 K#Private Label#The Company#Bass Pro Shops#Bass Pro Shop#Company#Rns#The London Stock Exchange
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Shaftesbury (SHB)

The Board announces that Sally Walden, having served nine years on the Board will be retiring at Shaftesbury's 2022 AGM, at which point Jennelle Tilling, non-executive director, will take over as Remuneration Committee chair. Jonathan Nicholls, Chairman, said:. "We would like to thank Sally for her valued contribution to the...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

1% Treasury Gilt 2032

Following the announcement regarding the auction by the UK Debt Management Office, please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. For further information please contact FTSE Russell Client Services at info@ftserussell.com or call:. Alternatively please visit our website at www.ftserussell.com. This information is provided by RNS, the news...
ECONOMY
Life Style Extra

JPMORGAN GLOBAL EMERGING MARKETS INCOME TRUST PLC

Information disclosed in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11(1) As previously announced in the Company's 2021 Annual Report and Financial Statements, and following the Annual General Meeting of the Company, which was held earlier today, the Company announces that Richard Robinson has retired from the Board. Lucy Macdonald has succeeded Richard as the Senior Independent Director and has assumed the role of Chairman of the Nomination Committee.
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

abrdn China Investment Company Ltd.

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above. 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached. 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 9. Information in relation to the...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Life Style Extra

Secure Trust Bank acquires AppToPay to launch new digital product

(Alliance News) - Secure Trust Bank PLC on Thursday said it acquired AppToPay Ltd to create a regulated digital product for the "buy now pay later" market. The Solihull, West Midlands-based retail and commercial bank acquired AppToPay, a Doncaster-based owner of a proprietary technology platform for its planned entry into the digital "buy now pay later" market.
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

JPMORGAN INDIAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc has today purchased 18,482 ordinary shares into Treasury at 828.8116 pence per share. Following the transaction the Company holds 21,837,473 ordinary shares in Treasury. The shares in issue less the total number of Treasury shares is 77,636,378. The Company will only re-issue shares held in Treasury at a premium to net asset value.
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Post Stabilisation Notice - Softline Holding PLC

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful. Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 27 October 2021 Credit Suisse Bank Europe (contact: Antonio Limones; telephone: +44 20 7888 5824) hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of [Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014]in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

PRESS: Meal replacement firm Huel mulling London IPO - FT

(Alliance News) -Â Meal replacement firm Huel is mulling a London float, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. Huel has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co to advise on an initial public offering that could take place next year. The banks are also giving advice on a potential sale of the business in a dual-track process, although an IPO is seen as the preferred option, according to people briefing on the situation.
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Ashtead Group (AHT)

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares. Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 25th November 2021 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to £1bn share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 4th May 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Advanced Commerce Seed Funding

Haatch Ventures and Wealth Club lead investment into merchandising platform Advanced Commerce. Haatch Ventures and Wealth Club have led an investment round of £1.67 million into Advanced Commerce, alongside other private and institutional investors. Advanced Commerce is a provider of merchandising software for small and medium-sized online retailers. The platform,...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Ault Global Holdings, For: Nov 22

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ault Global Holdings Plans to Change Name to BitNile Holdings and Split into Two Public Companies. BitNile to focus on Bitcoin mining, data center operations and decentralized finance opportunities; Ault Alliance to...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K NEWS CORP For: Nov 24

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. +Rule 3.8A + See chapter 19 for defined terms 5 June 2021 Page 1 Appendix 3C Notification of buy-back Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX’s property and may be made public. *Denotes minimum information required for first lodgement of this form, with exceptions provided in specific notes for certain questions. The balance of the information, where applicable, must be provided as soon as reasonably practicable by the entity. Part 1 – Entity and announcement details Question No. Question Answer 1.1 *Name of entity We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back NEWS CORPORATION 1.2 *Registration type and number Please supply your ABN, ARSN, ARBN, ACN or another registration type and number (if you supply another registration type, please specify both the type of registration and the registration number). ARBN 163882933 1.3 *ASX issuer code NWS 1.4 *The announcement is Select whichever is applicable. ☐ New announcement ☐ Update/amendment to previous announcement ☐ Cancellation of previous announcement ☒ Daily buy-back notification Not applicable for selective buy-backs (complete Part 4) ☐ Final buy-back notification (complete Part 5) 1.5 *Date of this announcement 25/11/2021 1.6 *Class of +securities the subject of the buy-back: Note: only one type of buy-back for one class of security can be advised in this notification. If a buy-back extends to more than one class of security, a separate notification is required for each class. ASX Security Code: NWSAA Security Description: COMMON STOCK CLASS A.
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Marwyn Value set to complete realisation share offer

Marwyn Value Investors Ltd - investment company managed by Marwyn Asset Management Ltd - Within realisation share offer, 360,482 ordinary shares will be redesignated as 2021 realisation shares, and commence trading on Tuesday next week. Copyright 2021 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved. IN BRIEF: Marwyn Value set to complete...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

UPDATE 1-UK software firm Blue Prism agrees to Vista's $1.63 bln final takeover offer

(Adds details of deal, background) Nov 25 (Reuters) - British robotics software company Blue. billion) final takeover offer from U.S. private equity firm. Vista Equity, the parties said on Thursday, topping a proposal. from SS&C Technologies. The increased 1,250 pence-per-share cash offer from Bali. Bidco Ltd, a firm indirectly owned...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Checkit plans GBP21.0 million placing to fund expansion

Checkit PLC - Cambridge-based workflow management software provider - Plans share placing to raise GBP21.0 million at price of 46 pence per share. Placing price is 4.2% discount to Thursday's closing price. To use proceeds to "take advantage of the significant opportunities presented by the growing deskless worker industry" by accelerating its go-to-market strategy and strengthening product offering. Wants to expand sales reach, increase market share in North America and invest further in product.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

End of Day

PR Newswire - End of Day. This is the END of day message for the PR Newswire Disclose service. The content and accuracy of all information published on the Disclose service is the responsibility of the originating company or organisation and not PR Newswire or distributing companies. These companies include (but are not limited to) Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, and FE Investegate. However, PR Newswire shall use its reasonable efforts to correct any error or omission brought to its attention.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy