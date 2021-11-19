If you drive Alewife Brook Parkway, be prepared for months of work to make traffic even slower

DENVER (CBS4) – A former air traffic control tower that housed a Denver-based bar chain has sold for $8 million. The 164 foot tower attached to a three story building was built on the site of the old Stapleton International Airport and what is now the Central Park neighborhood. Site of new Punch Bowl Social in the Stapleton neighborhood. (credit: CBS) Punch Bowl Social opened in part of the building in 2017. It closed when COVID pandemic hit and never reopened. According to Business Den, the building was bought by the group Control Tower LLC. It’s still unclear what the building’s future will be.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO