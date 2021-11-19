If you drive Alewife Brook Parkway, be prepared for months of work to make traffic even slower

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — High winds on Friday afternoon caused delays for vehicles heading eastbound on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, the Maryland Transportation Authority said.
Full wind restrictions, which are triggered whenever there’s sustained wind speeds exceeding 50 mph, are in effect, limiting travel on the bridge to cars, pickup trucks, flatbed trailers, commercial buses and heavy-laden tractor/trailers.
Trucks carrying box trailers cannot cross the bridge if their gross weight is less than 64,000 pounds, the agency said.
Bridge Update: EB Bay Bridge delays continue. Bay Bridge full wind restrictions remain in effect. Key Bridge under limited wind restrictions. Wind warnings in effect...
