Our best guess here is that you’ve not only heard of some of the big trade shows that go on in the automotive world (like "SEMA" and "PRI") and that you’d like to be a bit more "inside" with what goes on - you know, the latest trends and what’s next … especially on the performance side of the road. But both of those shows (as wonderful as they are) are "trade-only". That means you must be in the business in order to attend, as well as travel to Las Vegas in early November and/or Indianapolis in December.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO